Dung Tien

NHF ACAD

Dung Tien
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
61 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 8%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
126
Profit Trade:
93 (73.80%)
Loss Trade:
33 (26.19%)
Best Trade:
199.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-40.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 088.81 USD (33 451 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-353.94 USD (18 106 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (198.12 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
229.31 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
53.67%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.11%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.90
Long Trade:
70 (55.56%)
Short Trade:
56 (44.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.08
Profitto previsto:
5.83 USD
Profitto medio:
11.71 USD
Perdita media:
-10.73 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-120.08 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-120.08 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
0.11%
Previsione annuale:
3.85%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
76.27 USD
Massimale:
124.49 USD (1.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.21% (121.13 USD)
Per equità:
6.44% (643.45 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 126
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 735
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 15K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +199.05 USD
Worst Trade: -40 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +198.12 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -120.08 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.53 × 15
Earnex-Trade
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.90 × 210
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.30 × 71
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.42 × 232
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
9.04 × 215
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 più
Chiến lược dca đối với cặp tiền có biên động thấp audcad, tín hiệu vào theo indicator. 
Chiến lược DCA với max drawdown <8%
Timeframe: H1

Symbol: AUDCAD

TP lệnh đầu: 500 point ( tránh các lệnh buy đỉnh và sell đáy )

Chuỗi gồm 6 lệnh: 0.01 0.02 0.04 0,08 0.16 0.32
Step: tự động modified theo trạng thái thị trường
EA có cài đặt điều kiện đóng lệnh 8% trong EA. 
Đặc điểm: tần suất lệnh rất ít nên an toàn.
Liên hệ: Zalo: 0914838279 
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.10 18:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.15 18:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.24 04:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.09 10:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.27 08:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.21 05:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.17 05:41
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.14 19:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.13 18:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.10 07:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.29 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.23 07:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.02 09:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 40 days. This comprises 15.69% of days out of the 255 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.31 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.27 06:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.14 08:29
Share of trading days is too low
