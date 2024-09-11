- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
126
Profit Trade:
93 (73.80%)
Loss Trade:
33 (26.19%)
Best Trade:
199.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-40.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 088.81 USD (33 451 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-353.94 USD (18 106 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (198.12 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
229.31 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
53.67%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.11%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.90
Long Trade:
70 (55.56%)
Short Trade:
56 (44.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.08
Profitto previsto:
5.83 USD
Profitto medio:
11.71 USD
Perdita media:
-10.73 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-120.08 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-120.08 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
0.11%
Previsione annuale:
3.85%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
76.27 USD
Massimale:
124.49 USD (1.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.21% (121.13 USD)
Per equità:
6.44% (643.45 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|126
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|735
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|15K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +199.05 USD
Worst Trade: -40 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +198.12 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -120.08 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.53 × 15
|
Earnex-Trade
|1.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.90 × 210
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.03 × 291
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.30 × 71
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|6.42 × 232
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.96 × 124
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|9.04 × 215
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
Chiến lược dca đối với cặp tiền có biên động thấp audcad, tín hiệu vào theo indicator.
Chiến lược DCA với max drawdown <8%
Timeframe: H1
Symbol: AUDCAD
TP lệnh đầu: 500 point ( tránh các lệnh buy đỉnh và sell đáy )
Chuỗi gồm 6 lệnh: 0.01 0.02 0.04 0,08 0.16 0.32
Step: tự động modified theo trạng thái thị trường
EA có cài đặt điều kiện đóng lệnh 8% trong EA.
Đặc điểm: tần suất lệnh rất ít nên an toàn.
Liên hệ: Zalo: 0914838279
Telegram: https://t.me/Dunggym0107
