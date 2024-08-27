- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
561
Profit Trade:
422 (75.22%)
Loss Trade:
139 (24.78%)
Best Trade:
104.58 USD
Worst Trade:
-42.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 300.37 USD (6 260 509 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 204.53 USD (2 271 428 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (57.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
204.90 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
48.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.19%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
10.32
Long Trade:
293 (52.23%)
Short Trade:
268 (47.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.91
Profitto previsto:
1.95 USD
Profitto medio:
5.45 USD
Perdita media:
-8.67 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-95.35 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-95.35 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
14.07%
Previsione annuale:
170.66%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
106.17 USD (3.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.70% (81.98 USD)
Per equità:
73.52% (552.62 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|183
|BTCUSD
|120
|USDJPY
|58
|OILCash
|46
|EURJPY
|37
|EURUSD
|30
|US500Cash
|28
|EU50Cash
|20
|IT40Cash
|19
|GER40Cash
|7
|BRENTCash
|6
|AUS200Cash
|3
|HK50Cash
|2
|FRA40Cash
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GOLD
|362
|BTCUSD
|413
|USDJPY
|-60
|OILCash
|167
|EURJPY
|67
|EURUSD
|7
|US500Cash
|49
|EU50Cash
|49
|IT40Cash
|22
|GER40Cash
|17
|BRENTCash
|18
|AUS200Cash
|0
|HK50Cash
|2
|FRA40Cash
|-17
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GOLD
|25K
|BTCUSD
|3.9M
|USDJPY
|-6.7K
|OILCash
|535
|EURJPY
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|344
|US500Cash
|24K
|EU50Cash
|28K
|IT40Cash
|70
|GER40Cash
|7.5K
|BRENTCash
|157
|AUS200Cash
|90
|HK50Cash
|39
|FRA40Cash
|-7.4K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +104.58 USD
Worst Trade: -43 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +57.54 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -95.35 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMMena-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.10 × 39
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.11 × 117
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.19 × 32
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.38 × 42
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|0.48 × 23
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 8
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.68 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.78 × 59
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.84 × 591
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.88 × 25
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.04 × 25
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|1.05 × 257
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|1.24 × 330
No hype, just steady returns and risk control.
This strategy is built for consistent, low-drawdown growth through disciplined intraday scalping. Trades are executed manually based on a combination of technical patterns, market structure, and momentum shifts.
I trade when there’s opportunity — not to fill a quota. Positions are opened and closed within the day.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
200%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
57
7%
561
75%
48%
1.90
1.95
USD
USD
74%
1:500