Kamil Maitah

Small Account Scalping

Kamil Maitah
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
57 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 200%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
561
Profit Trade:
422 (75.22%)
Loss Trade:
139 (24.78%)
Best Trade:
104.58 USD
Worst Trade:
-42.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 300.37 USD (6 260 509 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 204.53 USD (2 271 428 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (57.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
204.90 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
48.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.19%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
10.32
Long Trade:
293 (52.23%)
Short Trade:
268 (47.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.91
Profitto previsto:
1.95 USD
Profitto medio:
5.45 USD
Perdita media:
-8.67 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-95.35 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-95.35 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
14.07%
Previsione annuale:
170.66%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
106.17 USD (3.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.70% (81.98 USD)
Per equità:
73.52% (552.62 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 183
BTCUSD 120
USDJPY 58
OILCash 46
EURJPY 37
EURUSD 30
US500Cash 28
EU50Cash 20
IT40Cash 19
GER40Cash 7
BRENTCash 6
AUS200Cash 3
HK50Cash 2
FRA40Cash 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD 362
BTCUSD 413
USDJPY -60
OILCash 167
EURJPY 67
EURUSD 7
US500Cash 49
EU50Cash 49
IT40Cash 22
GER40Cash 17
BRENTCash 18
AUS200Cash 0
HK50Cash 2
FRA40Cash -17
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD 25K
BTCUSD 3.9M
USDJPY -6.7K
OILCash 535
EURJPY 1.3K
EURUSD 344
US500Cash 24K
EU50Cash 28K
IT40Cash 70
GER40Cash 7.5K
BRENTCash 157
AUS200Cash 90
HK50Cash 39
FRA40Cash -7.4K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +104.58 USD
Worst Trade: -43 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +57.54 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -95.35 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 2
XMMena-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.10 × 39
Alpari-MT5
0.11 × 117
Exness-MT5Real2
0.19 × 32
Tickmill-Live
0.38 × 42
XMGlobal-MT5 11
0.48 × 23
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5
0.68 × 22
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.78 × 59
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.84 × 591
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.88 × 25
FxPro-MT5
1.04 × 25
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.05 × 257
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1.24 × 330
6 più
No hype, just steady returns and risk control.

This strategy is built for consistent, low-drawdown growth through disciplined intraday scalping. Trades are executed manually based on a combination of technical patterns, market structure, and momentum shifts.

I trade when there’s opportunity — not to fill a quota. Positions are opened and closed within the day.

Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Small Account Scalping
30USD al mese
200%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
57
7%
561
75%
48%
1.90
1.95
USD
74%
1:500
