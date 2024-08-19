- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
919
Profit Trade:
604 (65.72%)
Loss Trade:
315 (34.28%)
Best Trade:
148.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-333.33 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 227.47 USD (136 454 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 172.64 USD (89 279 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (71.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
261.11 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
67.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.09%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.14
Long Trade:
683 (74.32%)
Short Trade:
236 (25.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.49
Profitto previsto:
3.32 USD
Profitto medio:
15.28 USD
Perdita media:
-19.60 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-95.94 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 416.06 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
8.94%
Previsione annuale:
109.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.50 USD
Massimale:
1 424.37 USD (31.29%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.92% (1 424.90 USD)
Per equità:
20.65% (272.49 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|918
|XAUUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|3K
|XAUUSD
|54
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|47K
|XAUUSD
|186
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +148.08 USD
Worst Trade: -333 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +71.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -95.94 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.07 × 61
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.25 × 8
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.35 × 152
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.51 × 185
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.68 × 7662
Notice - 15 April 2025
Dear subscribers,
Please be informed that we have loaded more money into the trading account, therefore the lot size will increase.
Kindly adjust the copy lot size if needed.
Thanks!
