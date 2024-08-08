SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Follow The Bank 2
Lars Eskil Hedlund

Follow The Bank 2

Lars Eskil Hedlund
0 recensioni
111 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49.99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 -54%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 034
Profit Trade:
380 (36.75%)
Loss Trade:
654 (63.25%)
Best Trade:
7 234.31 SEK
Worst Trade:
-3 348.46 SEK
Profitto lordo:
204 303.51 SEK (108 034 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-261 012.19 SEK (121 304 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (1 147.58 SEK)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7 875.54 SEK (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
12.94%
Massimo carico di deposito:
113.11%
Ultimo trade:
11 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.99
Long Trade:
593 (57.35%)
Short Trade:
441 (42.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.78
Profitto previsto:
-54.84 SEK
Profitto medio:
537.64 SEK
Perdita media:
-399.10 SEK
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-7 864.00 SEK)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-8 228.99 SEK (14)
Crescita mensile:
-0.03%
Previsione annuale:
-3.13%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
108 705.34 SEK
Massimale:
109 443.88 SEK (148.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
53.98% (56 898.18 SEK)
Per equità:
15.36% (3 048.14 SEK)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NAS100 334
EURUSD 158
AUDNZD 116
EURCHF 66
EURGBP 56
GBPUSD 56
USDCHF 50
AUDUSD 36
EURCAD 35
USDCAD 24
NZDUSD 21
XAUUSD 19
USDJPY 18
EURAUD 12
EURNZD 8
SPX500 7
EURJPY 4
UKOIL 4
GER30 4
AUDCAD 3
AUDJPY 1
USOIL 1
GBPCHF 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NAS100 -1.1K
EURUSD -2K
AUDNZD 274
EURCHF -1.4K
EURGBP -721
GBPUSD -752
USDCHF -379
AUDUSD -241
EURCAD -1.3K
USDCAD -983
NZDUSD -285
XAUUSD 266
USDJPY -41
EURAUD 626
EURNZD 71
SPX500 -362
EURJPY -93
UKOIL -155
GER30 -30
AUDCAD -12
AUDJPY 202
USOIL -36
GBPCHF 41
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NAS100 -1.9K
EURUSD -2.9K
AUDNZD 422
EURCHF -2K
EURGBP -1.6K
GBPUSD -2.5K
USDCHF -1.1K
AUDUSD -184
EURCAD -1.7K
USDCAD -1.3K
NZDUSD -380
XAUUSD 9.1K
USDJPY -994
EURAUD 1.1K
EURNZD 489
SPX500 -6.3K
EURJPY -407
UKOIL -824
GER30 -414
AUDCAD -41
AUDJPY 310
USOIL -310
GBPCHF 119
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7 234.31 SEK
Worst Trade: -3 348 SEK
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 147.58 SEK
Massima perdita consecutiva: -7 864.00 SEK

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "IG-LIVE" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 4
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 8
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 7
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 32
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 11
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FxBrew-Live
0.00 × 2
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 39
AxiTrader-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.02 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.04 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.04 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.07 × 118
TitanFX-04
0.09 × 137
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.10 × 642
Tickmill-Live08
0.10 × 101
Tradeview-Live
0.10 × 892
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.11 × 357
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.11 × 131
74 più
Follow The Bank 2is from 03 June 2024 a 100% manually trading account. Older trades comes from an EA.

I'm looking for loaded guns in market and get in there just before the firing off.

Meaning... I'm looking for markets there some big players have accumulate a large buy or sell positions in the market and I take position for the same direction just before the move (usually big news).

I always use SL at 0,5%/position at account balance, but it can be bigger because of slippage at news.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.14 17:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 08:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 08:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.08 11:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 12:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 17:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 08:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 02:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 23:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 10:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.01 07:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.29 13:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.27 09:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.26 13:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.20 12:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
