- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|334
|EURUSD
|158
|AUDNZD
|116
|EURCHF
|66
|EURGBP
|56
|GBPUSD
|56
|USDCHF
|50
|AUDUSD
|36
|EURCAD
|35
|USDCAD
|24
|NZDUSD
|21
|XAUUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|18
|EURAUD
|12
|EURNZD
|8
|SPX500
|7
|EURJPY
|4
|UKOIL
|4
|GER30
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|AUDJPY
|1
|USOIL
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NAS100
|-1.1K
|EURUSD
|-2K
|AUDNZD
|274
|EURCHF
|-1.4K
|EURGBP
|-721
|GBPUSD
|-752
|USDCHF
|-379
|AUDUSD
|-241
|EURCAD
|-1.3K
|USDCAD
|-983
|NZDUSD
|-285
|XAUUSD
|266
|USDJPY
|-41
|EURAUD
|626
|EURNZD
|71
|SPX500
|-362
|EURJPY
|-93
|UKOIL
|-155
|GER30
|-30
|AUDCAD
|-12
|AUDJPY
|202
|USOIL
|-36
|GBPCHF
|41
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NAS100
|-1.9K
|EURUSD
|-2.9K
|AUDNZD
|422
|EURCHF
|-2K
|EURGBP
|-1.6K
|GBPUSD
|-2.5K
|USDCHF
|-1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-184
|EURCAD
|-1.7K
|USDCAD
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD
|-380
|XAUUSD
|9.1K
|USDJPY
|-994
|EURAUD
|1.1K
|EURNZD
|489
|SPX500
|-6.3K
|EURJPY
|-407
|UKOIL
|-824
|GER30
|-414
|AUDCAD
|-41
|AUDJPY
|310
|USOIL
|-310
|GBPCHF
|119
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "IG-LIVE" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 7
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 32
|
CryptoRocket-Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 11
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FxBrew-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 39
|
AxiTrader-US03-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.02 × 57
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.04 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.04 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.07 × 118
|
TitanFX-04
|0.09 × 137
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.10 × 642
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.10 × 101
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.10 × 892
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.11 × 357
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.11 × 131
Follow The Bank 2is from 03 June 2024 a 100% manually trading account. Older trades comes from an EA.
I'm looking for loaded guns in market and get in there just before the firing off.
Meaning... I'm looking for markets there some big players have accumulate a large buy or sell positions in the market and I take position for the same direction just before the move (usually big news).
I always use SL at 0,5%/position at account balance, but it can be bigger because of slippage at news.
USD
SEK
SEK