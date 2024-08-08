Follow The Bank 2is from 03 June 2024 a 100% manually trading account. Older trades comes from an EA.

I'm looking for loaded guns in market and get in there just before the firing off.

Meaning... I'm looking for markets there some big players have accumulate a large buy or sell positions in the market and I take position for the same direction just before the move (usually big news).

I always use SL at 0,5%/position at account balance, but it can be bigger because of slippage at news.



