Lars Eskil Hedlund

Follow The Bank 2

Lars Eskil Hedlund
0 avis
111 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49.99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 -54%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 034
Bénéfice trades:
380 (36.75%)
Perte trades:
654 (63.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
7 234.31 SEK
Pire transaction:
-3 348.46 SEK
Bénéfice brut:
204 303.51 SEK (108 034 pips)
Perte brute:
-261 012.19 SEK (121 304 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (1 147.58 SEK)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
7 875.54 SEK (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
12.94%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
113.11%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.99
Longs trades:
593 (57.35%)
Courts trades:
441 (42.65%)
Facteur de profit:
0.78
Rendement attendu:
-54.84 SEK
Bénéfice moyen:
537.64 SEK
Perte moyenne:
-399.10 SEK
Pertes consécutives maximales:
16 (-7 864.00 SEK)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8 228.99 SEK (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.03%
Prévision annuelle:
-3.13%
Algo trading:
85%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
108 705.34 SEK
Maximal:
109 443.88 SEK (148.42%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
53.98% (56 898.18 SEK)
Par fonds propres:
15.36% (3 048.14 SEK)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NAS100 334
EURUSD 158
AUDNZD 116
EURCHF 66
EURGBP 56
GBPUSD 56
USDCHF 50
AUDUSD 36
EURCAD 35
USDCAD 24
NZDUSD 21
XAUUSD 19
USDJPY 18
EURAUD 12
EURNZD 8
SPX500 7
EURJPY 4
UKOIL 4
GER30 4
AUDCAD 3
AUDJPY 1
USOIL 1
GBPCHF 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 -1.1K
EURUSD -2K
AUDNZD 274
EURCHF -1.4K
EURGBP -721
GBPUSD -752
USDCHF -379
AUDUSD -241
EURCAD -1.3K
USDCAD -983
NZDUSD -285
XAUUSD 266
USDJPY -41
EURAUD 626
EURNZD 71
SPX500 -362
EURJPY -93
UKOIL -155
GER30 -30
AUDCAD -12
AUDJPY 202
USOIL -36
GBPCHF 41
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 -1.9K
EURUSD -2.9K
AUDNZD 422
EURCHF -2K
EURGBP -1.6K
GBPUSD -2.5K
USDCHF -1.1K
AUDUSD -184
EURCAD -1.7K
USDCAD -1.3K
NZDUSD -380
XAUUSD 9.1K
USDJPY -994
EURAUD 1.1K
EURNZD 489
SPX500 -6.3K
EURJPY -407
UKOIL -824
GER30 -414
AUDCAD -41
AUDJPY 310
USOIL -310
GBPCHF 119
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7 234.31 SEK
Pire transaction: -3 348 SEK
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 147.58 SEK
Perte consécutive maximale: -7 864.00 SEK

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "IG-LIVE" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 4
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 8
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 7
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 32
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 11
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FxBrew-Live
0.00 × 2
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 39
AxiTrader-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.02 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.04 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.04 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.07 × 118
TitanFX-04
0.09 × 137
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.10 × 642
Tickmill-Live08
0.10 × 101
Tradeview-Live
0.10 × 892
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.11 × 357
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.11 × 131
74 plus...
Follow The Bank 2is from 03 June 2024 a 100% manually trading account. Older trades comes from an EA.

I'm looking for loaded guns in market and get in there just before the firing off.

Meaning... I'm looking for markets there some big players have accumulate a large buy or sell positions in the market and I take position for the same direction just before the move (usually big news).

I always use SL at 0,5%/position at account balance, but it can be bigger because of slippage at news.


Aucun avis
2025.10.14 17:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 08:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 08:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.08 11:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 12:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 17:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 08:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 02:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 23:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 10:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.01 07:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.29 13:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.27 09:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.26 13:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.20 12:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Follow The Bank 2
49.99 USD par mois
-54%
0
0
USD
16K
SEK
111
85%
1 034
36%
13%
0.78
-54.84
SEK
54%
1:200
Copier

