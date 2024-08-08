- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|334
|EURUSD
|158
|AUDNZD
|116
|EURCHF
|66
|EURGBP
|56
|GBPUSD
|56
|USDCHF
|50
|AUDUSD
|36
|EURCAD
|35
|USDCAD
|24
|NZDUSD
|21
|XAUUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|18
|EURAUD
|12
|EURNZD
|8
|SPX500
|7
|EURJPY
|4
|UKOIL
|4
|GER30
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|AUDJPY
|1
|USOIL
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|-1.1K
|EURUSD
|-2K
|AUDNZD
|274
|EURCHF
|-1.4K
|EURGBP
|-721
|GBPUSD
|-752
|USDCHF
|-379
|AUDUSD
|-241
|EURCAD
|-1.3K
|USDCAD
|-983
|NZDUSD
|-285
|XAUUSD
|266
|USDJPY
|-41
|EURAUD
|626
|EURNZD
|71
|SPX500
|-362
|EURJPY
|-93
|UKOIL
|-155
|GER30
|-30
|AUDCAD
|-12
|AUDJPY
|202
|USOIL
|-36
|GBPCHF
|41
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|-1.9K
|EURUSD
|-2.9K
|AUDNZD
|422
|EURCHF
|-2K
|EURGBP
|-1.6K
|GBPUSD
|-2.5K
|USDCHF
|-1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-184
|EURCAD
|-1.7K
|USDCAD
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD
|-380
|XAUUSD
|9.1K
|USDJPY
|-994
|EURAUD
|1.1K
|EURNZD
|489
|SPX500
|-6.3K
|EURJPY
|-407
|UKOIL
|-824
|GER30
|-414
|AUDCAD
|-41
|AUDJPY
|310
|USOIL
|-310
|GBPCHF
|119
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "IG-LIVE" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 7
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 32
|
CryptoRocket-Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 11
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FxBrew-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 39
|
AxiTrader-US03-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.02 × 57
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.04 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.04 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.07 × 118
|
TitanFX-04
|0.09 × 137
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.10 × 642
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.10 × 101
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.10 × 892
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.11 × 357
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.11 × 131
Follow The Bank 2is from 03 June 2024 a 100% manually trading account. Older trades comes from an EA.
I'm looking for loaded guns in market and get in there just before the firing off.
Meaning... I'm looking for markets there some big players have accumulate a large buy or sell positions in the market and I take position for the same direction just before the move (usually big news).
I always use SL at 0,5%/position at account balance, but it can be bigger because of slippage at news.
