SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Follow The Bank 2
Lars Eskil Hedlund

Follow The Bank 2

Lars Eskil Hedlund
0 inceleme
111 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 49.99 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 -54%
IG-LIVE
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 034
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
380 (36.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
654 (63.25%)
En iyi işlem:
7 234.31 SEK
En kötü işlem:
-3 348.46 SEK
Brüt kâr:
204 303.51 SEK (108 034 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-261 012.19 SEK (121 304 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (1 147.58 SEK)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
7 875.54 SEK (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
12.94%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
113.11%
En son işlem:
10 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.99
Alış işlemleri:
593 (57.35%)
Satış işlemleri:
441 (42.65%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.78
Beklenen getiri:
-54.84 SEK
Ortalama kâr:
537.64 SEK
Ortalama zarar:
-399.10 SEK
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
16 (-7 864.00 SEK)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8 228.99 SEK (14)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.03%
Yıllık tahmin:
-3.13%
Algo alım-satım:
85%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
108 705.34 SEK
Maksimum:
109 443.88 SEK (148.42%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
53.98% (56 898.18 SEK)
Varlığa göre:
15.36% (3 048.14 SEK)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NAS100 334
EURUSD 158
AUDNZD 116
EURCHF 66
EURGBP 56
GBPUSD 56
USDCHF 50
AUDUSD 36
EURCAD 35
USDCAD 24
NZDUSD 21
XAUUSD 19
USDJPY 18
EURAUD 12
EURNZD 8
SPX500 7
EURJPY 4
UKOIL 4
GER30 4
AUDCAD 3
AUDJPY 1
USOIL 1
GBPCHF 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NAS100 -1.1K
EURUSD -2K
AUDNZD 274
EURCHF -1.4K
EURGBP -721
GBPUSD -752
USDCHF -379
AUDUSD -241
EURCAD -1.3K
USDCAD -983
NZDUSD -285
XAUUSD 266
USDJPY -41
EURAUD 626
EURNZD 71
SPX500 -362
EURJPY -93
UKOIL -155
GER30 -30
AUDCAD -12
AUDJPY 202
USOIL -36
GBPCHF 41
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NAS100 -1.9K
EURUSD -2.9K
AUDNZD 422
EURCHF -2K
EURGBP -1.6K
GBPUSD -2.5K
USDCHF -1.1K
AUDUSD -184
EURCAD -1.7K
USDCAD -1.3K
NZDUSD -380
XAUUSD 9.1K
USDJPY -994
EURAUD 1.1K
EURNZD 489
SPX500 -6.3K
EURJPY -407
UKOIL -824
GER30 -414
AUDCAD -41
AUDJPY 310
USOIL -310
GBPCHF 119
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7 234.31 SEK
En kötü işlem: -3 348 SEK
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 14
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 147.58 SEK
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -7 864.00 SEK

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "IG-LIVE" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 4
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 8
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 7
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 32
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 11
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FxBrew-Live
0.00 × 2
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 39
AxiTrader-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.02 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.04 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.04 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.07 × 118
TitanFX-04
0.09 × 137
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.10 × 642
Tickmill-Live08
0.10 × 101
Tradeview-Live
0.10 × 892
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.11 × 357
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.11 × 131
74 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Follow The Bank 2is from 03 June 2024 a 100% manually trading account. Older trades comes from an EA.

I'm looking for loaded guns in market and get in there just before the firing off.

Meaning... I'm looking for markets there some big players have accumulate a large buy or sell positions in the market and I take position for the same direction just before the move (usually big news).

I always use SL at 0,5%/position at account balance, but it can be bigger because of slippage at news.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.14 17:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 08:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 08:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.08 11:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 12:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 17:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 08:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 02:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 23:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 10:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.01 07:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.29 13:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.27 09:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.26 13:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.20 12:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Follow The Bank 2
Ayda 49.99 USD
-54%
0
0
USD
16K
SEK
111
85%
1 034
36%
13%
0.78
-54.84
SEK
54%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.