- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|334
|EURUSD
|158
|AUDNZD
|116
|EURCHF
|66
|EURGBP
|56
|GBPUSD
|56
|USDCHF
|50
|AUDUSD
|36
|EURCAD
|35
|USDCAD
|24
|NZDUSD
|21
|XAUUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|18
|EURAUD
|12
|EURNZD
|8
|SPX500
|7
|EURJPY
|4
|UKOIL
|4
|GER30
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|AUDJPY
|1
|USOIL
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NAS100
|-1.1K
|EURUSD
|-2K
|AUDNZD
|274
|EURCHF
|-1.4K
|EURGBP
|-721
|GBPUSD
|-752
|USDCHF
|-379
|AUDUSD
|-241
|EURCAD
|-1.3K
|USDCAD
|-983
|NZDUSD
|-285
|XAUUSD
|266
|USDJPY
|-41
|EURAUD
|626
|EURNZD
|71
|SPX500
|-362
|EURJPY
|-93
|UKOIL
|-155
|GER30
|-30
|AUDCAD
|-12
|AUDJPY
|202
|USOIL
|-36
|GBPCHF
|41
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NAS100
|-1.9K
|EURUSD
|-2.9K
|AUDNZD
|422
|EURCHF
|-2K
|EURGBP
|-1.6K
|GBPUSD
|-2.5K
|USDCHF
|-1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-184
|EURCAD
|-1.7K
|USDCAD
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD
|-380
|XAUUSD
|9.1K
|USDJPY
|-994
|EURAUD
|1.1K
|EURNZD
|489
|SPX500
|-6.3K
|EURJPY
|-407
|UKOIL
|-824
|GER30
|-414
|AUDCAD
|-41
|AUDJPY
|310
|USOIL
|-310
|GBPCHF
|119
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "IG-LIVE" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 7
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 32
|
CryptoRocket-Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 11
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FxBrew-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 39
|
AxiTrader-US03-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.02 × 57
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.04 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.04 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.07 × 118
|
TitanFX-04
|0.09 × 137
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.10 × 642
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.10 × 101
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.10 × 892
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.11 × 357
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.11 × 131
Follow The Bank 2is from 03 June 2024 a 100% manually trading account. Older trades comes from an EA.
I'm looking for loaded guns in market and get in there just before the firing off.
Meaning... I'm looking for markets there some big players have accumulate a large buy or sell positions in the market and I take position for the same direction just before the move (usually big news).
I always use SL at 0,5%/position at account balance, but it can be bigger because of slippage at news.
USD
SEK
SEK