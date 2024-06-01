SegnaliSezioni
Thang Chu

Nexus Alpha

Thang Chu
0 recensioni
70 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -5%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 099
Profit Trade:
2 445 (47.95%)
Loss Trade:
2 654 (52.05%)
Best Trade:
260.11 USD
Worst Trade:
-115.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
44 785.22 USD (40 936 566 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-44 731.00 USD (42 648 855 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (779.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
779.87 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
99.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.61%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
81
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.02
Long Trade:
3 785 (74.23%)
Short Trade:
1 314 (25.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.00
Profitto previsto:
0.01 USD
Profitto medio:
18.32 USD
Perdita media:
-16.85 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
19 (-324.05 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-480.96 USD (15)
Crescita mensile:
9.04%
Previsione annuale:
110.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 790.31 USD
Massimale:
3 502.53 USD (251.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
50.12% (3 504.83 USD)
Per equità:
5.78% (256.18 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 1018
BTCUSD 885
XAUUSD 864
GBPJPY 617
EURJPY 481
US500 256
XAUJPY 186
US30 180
JP225 168
USTEC 147
CADJPY 115
XAGUSD 96
XTIUSD 83
DE40 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY -190
BTCUSD -29
XAUUSD 1.8K
GBPJPY -968
EURJPY -2K
US500 45
XAUJPY 978
US30 149
JP225 108
USTEC 356
CADJPY -479
XAGUSD 73
XTIUSD 199
DE40 4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 1.4K
BTCUSD -2.7M
XAUUSD 123K
GBPJPY -30K
EURJPY -38K
US500 24K
XAUJPY 146K
US30 145K
JP225 345K
USTEC 285K
CADJPY -9.7K
XAGUSD 3.3K
XTIUSD 438
DE40 1.3K
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +260.11 USD
Worst Trade: -116 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 15
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +779.87 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -324.05 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.15 × 661
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.57 × 7
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.83 × 6
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 459
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.34 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
Exness-MT5Real17
1.59 × 22
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1.61 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 77
91 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.04.09 11:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.11.15 09:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.14 05:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.58% of days out of 173 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.13 15:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.13 13:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.58% of days out of 172 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.12 23:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.12 12:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.58% of days out of 171 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.31 08:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.28 12:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of 156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.27 23:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.23 15:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.66% of days out of 151 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.04 13:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.06.01 13:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.