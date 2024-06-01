- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
5 099
Profit Trade:
2 445 (47.95%)
Loss Trade:
2 654 (52.05%)
Best Trade:
260.11 USD
Worst Trade:
-115.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
44 785.22 USD (40 936 566 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-44 731.00 USD (42 648 855 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (779.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
779.87 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
99.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.61%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
81
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.02
Long Trade:
3 785 (74.23%)
Short Trade:
1 314 (25.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.00
Profitto previsto:
0.01 USD
Profitto medio:
18.32 USD
Perdita media:
-16.85 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
19 (-324.05 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-480.96 USD (15)
Crescita mensile:
9.04%
Previsione annuale:
110.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 790.31 USD
Massimale:
3 502.53 USD (251.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
50.12% (3 504.83 USD)
Per equità:
5.78% (256.18 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1018
|BTCUSD
|885
|XAUUSD
|864
|GBPJPY
|617
|EURJPY
|481
|US500
|256
|XAUJPY
|186
|US30
|180
|JP225
|168
|USTEC
|147
|CADJPY
|115
|XAGUSD
|96
|XTIUSD
|83
|DE40
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|-190
|BTCUSD
|-29
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|GBPJPY
|-968
|EURJPY
|-2K
|US500
|45
|XAUJPY
|978
|US30
|149
|JP225
|108
|USTEC
|356
|CADJPY
|-479
|XAGUSD
|73
|XTIUSD
|199
|DE40
|4
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|-2.7M
|XAUUSD
|123K
|GBPJPY
|-30K
|EURJPY
|-38K
|US500
|24K
|XAUJPY
|146K
|US30
|145K
|JP225
|345K
|USTEC
|285K
|CADJPY
|-9.7K
|XAGUSD
|3.3K
|XTIUSD
|438
|DE40
|1.3K
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +260.11 USD
Worst Trade: -116 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 15
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +779.87 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -324.05 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.15 × 661
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.57 × 7
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.83 × 6
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 459
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.34 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.59 × 22
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|1.61 × 18
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 77
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
99USD al mese
-5%
0
0
USD
USD
6.3K
USD
USD
70
100%
5 099
47%
99%
1.00
0.01
USD
USD
50%
1:500