Meykell Sato

Pfolium X

Meykell Sato
1 recensione
Affidabilità
138 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 294%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 100
Profit Trade:
1 412 (45.54%)
Loss Trade:
1 688 (54.45%)
Best Trade:
572.79 USD
Worst Trade:
-216.42 USD
Profitto lordo:
42 170.44 USD (2 944 727 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-34 817.03 USD (2 081 753 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (878.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 590.90 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.00
Attività di trading:
69.11%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.22%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2.21
Long Trade:
2 303 (74.29%)
Short Trade:
797 (25.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.21
Profitto previsto:
2.37 USD
Profitto medio:
29.87 USD
Perdita media:
-20.63 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
28 (-637.02 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-992.67 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
63.43%
Previsione annuale:
769.60%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
534.21 USD
Massimale:
3 333.62 USD (67.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
46.69% (3 333.62 USD)
Per equità:
11.78% (564.71 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 774
GBPJPY 729
EURJPY 624
GBPCAD 537
US500 307
USDJPY 102
AUDUSD 8
AUDJPY 7
EURAUD 4
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD 2
HK50 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 4.3K
GBPJPY 86
EURJPY -358
GBPCAD 606
US500 3.2K
USDJPY -121
AUDUSD -101
AUDJPY 4
EURAUD 15
BTCUSD -240
EURUSD -18
HK50 30
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 479K
GBPJPY 21K
EURJPY 16K
GBPCAD 37K
US500 381K
USDJPY -5.5K
AUDUSD -5.5K
AUDJPY 708
EURAUD 2.3K
BTCUSD -69K
EURUSD -173
HK50 8.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +572.79 USD
Worst Trade: -216 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +878.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -637.02 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live23" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.06 × 100
ICMarkets-Live12
0.07 × 14
ICMarkets-Live15
0.13 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.14 × 59
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.25 × 12
ICMarkets-Live20
0.35 × 74
ICMarkets-Live10
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.51 × 73
ThreeTrader-Live
0.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.58 × 825
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.63 × 24
ICMarkets-Live05
0.67 × 3
Axi-US05-Live
0.80 × 25
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.80 × 10
Tickmill-Live08
0.82 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.83 × 2121
Exness-Real3
0.83 × 6
JustMarkets-Live2
0.85 × 26
XMTrading-Real 49
0.86 × 14
My system is powered by a network of Expert Advisors (EAs) that I’ve personally developed, combining automated intelligence with advanced market strategies.

What you can expect:

  • Smart risk management: Every trade includes a pre-defined stop loss, prioritizing capital protection.
  • Investment requirements: The recommended starting capital is $4,000. As I add more EAs, the portfolio becomes even more diversified, enhancing results and reducing risks.
  • Winning strategies: Multiple approaches are applied, with the most common being breakout, riding market trends to maximize profits.
  • Flexible trades: Trades may last from days to weeks, including hedge strategies.
  • 2025 goal 400% or more!

Valutazione media:
Felipe Oliveira
307
Felipe Oliveira 2025.01.20 01:46 
 

This is one of the best signals of mt4, Meykell is a great trader and gave a very nice support. He is working in add more pairs for diversification in his portfolio!

2025.09.23 19:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.22 02:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.21 12:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.21 06:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.21 04:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.21 01:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.12 11:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.14 00:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 00:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 00:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.10 17:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.15 17:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.07 02:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.06 18:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.28 23:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.27 12:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.06.24 02:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.23 21:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.04.29 08:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.22% of days out of 447 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
