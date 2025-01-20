- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
3 100
Profit Trade:
1 412 (45.54%)
Loss Trade:
1 688 (54.45%)
Best Trade:
572.79 USD
Worst Trade:
-216.42 USD
Profitto lordo:
42 170.44 USD (2 944 727 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-34 817.03 USD (2 081 753 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (878.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 590.90 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.00
Attività di trading:
69.11%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.22%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2.21
Long Trade:
2 303 (74.29%)
Short Trade:
797 (25.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.21
Profitto previsto:
2.37 USD
Profitto medio:
29.87 USD
Perdita media:
-20.63 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
28 (-637.02 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-992.67 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
63.43%
Previsione annuale:
769.60%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
534.21 USD
Massimale:
3 333.62 USD (67.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
46.69% (3 333.62 USD)
Per equità:
11.78% (564.71 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|774
|GBPJPY
|729
|EURJPY
|624
|GBPCAD
|537
|US500
|307
|USDJPY
|102
|AUDUSD
|8
|AUDJPY
|7
|EURAUD
|4
|BTCUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|2
|HK50
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|GBPJPY
|86
|EURJPY
|-358
|GBPCAD
|606
|US500
|3.2K
|USDJPY
|-121
|AUDUSD
|-101
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|15
|BTCUSD
|-240
|EURUSD
|-18
|HK50
|30
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|479K
|GBPJPY
|21K
|EURJPY
|16K
|GBPCAD
|37K
|US500
|381K
|USDJPY
|-5.5K
|AUDUSD
|-5.5K
|AUDJPY
|708
|EURAUD
|2.3K
|BTCUSD
|-69K
|EURUSD
|-173
|HK50
|8.1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +572.79 USD
Worst Trade: -216 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +878.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -637.02 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live23" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.06 × 100
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.07 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.14 × 59
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.25 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.35 × 74
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.51 × 73
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.57 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.58 × 825
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.63 × 24
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.67 × 3
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.80 × 25
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.80 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.82 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.83 × 2121
|
Exness-Real3
|0.83 × 6
|
JustMarkets-Live2
|0.85 × 26
|
XMTrading-Real 49
|0.86 × 14
My system is powered by a network of Expert Advisors (EAs) that I’ve personally developed, combining automated intelligence with advanced market strategies.
What you can expect:
- Smart risk management: Every trade includes a pre-defined stop loss, prioritizing capital protection.
- Investment requirements: The recommended starting capital is $4,000. As I add more EAs, the portfolio becomes even more diversified, enhancing results and reducing risks.
- Winning strategies: Multiple approaches are applied, with the most common being breakout, riding market trends to maximize profits.
- Flexible trades: Trades may last from days to weeks, including hedge strategies.
- 2025 goal 400% or more!
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
294%
0
0
USD
USD
9.8K
USD
USD
138
98%
3 100
45%
69%
1.21
2.37
USD
USD
47%
1:500
This is one of the best signals of mt4, Meykell is a great trader and gave a very nice support. He is working in add more pairs for diversification in his portfolio!