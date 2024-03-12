- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
5 244
Profit Trade:
4 026 (76.77%)
Loss Trade:
1 218 (23.23%)
Best Trade:
675.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 725.84 USD
Profitto lordo:
42 333.01 USD (26 307 435 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-28 208.96 USD (19 961 833 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
220 (2 519.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 870.62 USD (145)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
86.05%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.71%
Ultimo trade:
24 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
29
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.92
Long Trade:
5 054 (96.38%)
Short Trade:
190 (3.62%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.50
Profitto previsto:
2.69 USD
Profitto medio:
10.51 USD
Perdita media:
-23.16 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
66 (-752.39 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 325.88 USD (41)
Crescita mensile:
0.51%
Previsione annuale:
4.84%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
7 342.26 USD (44.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
62.01% (7 340.49 USD)
Per equità:
73.89% (5 901.93 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|#USSPX500
|923
|#US30
|486
|#USNDAQ100
|438
|#UK100
|426
|#AUS200
|311
|#France40
|309
|#Germany40
|297
|#Euro50
|280
|USDJPY
|241
|#Germany30
|165
|#Japan225
|142
|USDCAD
|117
|USDCHF
|114
|#Swiss20
|112
|#France120
|96
|EURGBP
|90
|#GerTech30
|83
|ETHEREUM
|83
|#UKmid250
|67
|GOLD
|63
|#Spain35
|63
|EURJPY
|61
|GBPUSD
|59
|XRP
|41
|EURUSD
|27
|EURCHF
|25
|#HongKong50
|21
|AUDUSD
|21
|BITCOIN
|17
|SOLANA
|17
|GBPCHF
|16
|GBPJPY
|8
|POLKADOT
|7
|CHFJPY
|7
|#ChinaA50
|4
|GOLDgr
|4
|AUDCHF
|3
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|#USSPX500
|1.5K
|#US30
|3.1K
|#USNDAQ100
|1.7K
|#UK100
|-424
|#AUS200
|-98
|#France40
|2K
|#Germany40
|2.2K
|#Euro50
|-610
|USDJPY
|1.8K
|#Germany30
|565
|#Japan225
|-396
|USDCAD
|467
|USDCHF
|105
|#Swiss20
|134
|#France120
|495
|EURGBP
|-175
|#GerTech30
|333
|ETHEREUM
|202
|#UKmid250
|108
|GOLD
|-1K
|#Spain35
|-2
|EURJPY
|68
|GBPUSD
|641
|XRP
|80
|EURUSD
|427
|EURCHF
|-36
|#HongKong50
|-118
|AUDUSD
|744
|BITCOIN
|70
|SOLANA
|166
|GBPCHF
|64
|GBPJPY
|-56
|POLKADOT
|-177
|CHFJPY
|67
|#ChinaA50
|15
|GOLDgr
|103
|AUDCHF
|26
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|#USSPX500
|-334K
|#US30
|3.1M
|#USNDAQ100
|-2.7M
|#UK100
|153K
|#AUS200
|349K
|#France40
|321K
|#Germany40
|-724K
|#Euro50
|-187K
|USDJPY
|-30K
|#Germany30
|411K
|#Japan225
|761K
|USDCAD
|9.9K
|USDCHF
|-28K
|#Swiss20
|126K
|#France120
|89K
|EURGBP
|-10K
|#GerTech30
|89K
|ETHEREUM
|1M
|#UKmid250
|213K
|GOLD
|21K
|#Spain35
|126K
|EURJPY
|13K
|GBPUSD
|19K
|XRP
|372K
|EURUSD
|5.9K
|EURCHF
|-4.2K
|#HongKong50
|71K
|AUDUSD
|5.9K
|BITCOIN
|2.7M
|SOLANA
|323K
|GBPCHF
|3.6K
|GBPJPY
|-2.5K
|POLKADOT
|-1.7K
|CHFJPY
|10K
|#ChinaA50
|19K
|GOLDgr
|5.5K
|AUDCHF
|378
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +675.12 USD
Worst Trade: -1 726 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 145
Massime perdite consecutive: 41
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 519.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -752.39 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FxPro-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 33
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 33
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 359
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 209
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|0.04 × 55
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.05 × 64
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.08 × 49
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|0.13 × 145
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.16 × 169
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.31 × 193
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 51
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.31 × 89
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.37 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.41 × 56
Introducing our Index Momentum Strategy, a dynamic trading signal focused on "Buy" opportunities within multiple indexes for short to medium-term trading. Employing a combination of multiple technical indicators meticulously selected for their effectiveness, this strategy operates with a moderate risk profile, thriving in trending market conditions. Traders can expect frequent signals throughout the day, each generated after a comprehensive analysis of different indexes, ultimately directing them to the most promising opportunities. Historical performance showcases an impressive average return ranging from 25% to 100%, underscoring the potential for profitable trades. To enhance risk management, subscribers are encouraged to diversify their investment portfolio by subscribing to different variants of the signal, distributing risk across various indexes. Embrace the power of our Index Momentum Strategy and seize timely opportunities for growth in the dynamic world of trading.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
65USD al mese
169%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
243
99%
5 244
76%
86%
1.50
2.69
USD
USD
74%
1:500