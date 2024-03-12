SegnaliSezioni
Johnny Torbey

Index Trading Var 2

Johnny Torbey
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
243 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 65 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 169%
FxPro-MT5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 244
Profit Trade:
4 026 (76.77%)
Loss Trade:
1 218 (23.23%)
Best Trade:
675.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 725.84 USD
Profitto lordo:
42 333.01 USD (26 307 435 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-28 208.96 USD (19 961 833 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
220 (2 519.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 870.62 USD (145)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
86.05%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.71%
Ultimo trade:
24 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
29
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.92
Long Trade:
5 054 (96.38%)
Short Trade:
190 (3.62%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.50
Profitto previsto:
2.69 USD
Profitto medio:
10.51 USD
Perdita media:
-23.16 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
66 (-752.39 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 325.88 USD (41)
Crescita mensile:
0.51%
Previsione annuale:
4.84%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
7 342.26 USD (44.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
62.01% (7 340.49 USD)
Per equità:
73.89% (5 901.93 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
#USSPX500 923
#US30 486
#USNDAQ100 438
#UK100 426
#AUS200 311
#France40 309
#Germany40 297
#Euro50 280
USDJPY 241
#Germany30 165
#Japan225 142
USDCAD 117
USDCHF 114
#Swiss20 112
#France120 96
EURGBP 90
#GerTech30 83
ETHEREUM 83
#UKmid250 67
GOLD 63
#Spain35 63
EURJPY 61
GBPUSD 59
XRP 41
EURUSD 27
EURCHF 25
#HongKong50 21
AUDUSD 21
BITCOIN 17
SOLANA 17
GBPCHF 16
GBPJPY 8
POLKADOT 7
CHFJPY 7
#ChinaA50 4
GOLDgr 4
AUDCHF 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
#USSPX500 1.5K
#US30 3.1K
#USNDAQ100 1.7K
#UK100 -424
#AUS200 -98
#France40 2K
#Germany40 2.2K
#Euro50 -610
USDJPY 1.8K
#Germany30 565
#Japan225 -396
USDCAD 467
USDCHF 105
#Swiss20 134
#France120 495
EURGBP -175
#GerTech30 333
ETHEREUM 202
#UKmid250 108
GOLD -1K
#Spain35 -2
EURJPY 68
GBPUSD 641
XRP 80
EURUSD 427
EURCHF -36
#HongKong50 -118
AUDUSD 744
BITCOIN 70
SOLANA 166
GBPCHF 64
GBPJPY -56
POLKADOT -177
CHFJPY 67
#ChinaA50 15
GOLDgr 103
AUDCHF 26
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
#USSPX500 -334K
#US30 3.1M
#USNDAQ100 -2.7M
#UK100 153K
#AUS200 349K
#France40 321K
#Germany40 -724K
#Euro50 -187K
USDJPY -30K
#Germany30 411K
#Japan225 761K
USDCAD 9.9K
USDCHF -28K
#Swiss20 126K
#France120 89K
EURGBP -10K
#GerTech30 89K
ETHEREUM 1M
#UKmid250 213K
GOLD 21K
#Spain35 126K
EURJPY 13K
GBPUSD 19K
XRP 372K
EURUSD 5.9K
EURCHF -4.2K
#HongKong50 71K
AUDUSD 5.9K
BITCOIN 2.7M
SOLANA 323K
GBPCHF 3.6K
GBPJPY -2.5K
POLKADOT -1.7K
CHFJPY 10K
#ChinaA50 19K
GOLDgr 5.5K
AUDCHF 378
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +675.12 USD
Worst Trade: -1 726 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 145
Massime perdite consecutive: 41
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 519.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -752.39 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FxPro-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 4
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 6
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 33
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 33
AlfaForexRU-Real
0.00 × 10
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 359
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 209
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
0.04 × 55
ICMarkets-MT5
0.05 × 64
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.08 × 49
FxPro-MT5 Live03
0.13 × 145
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.16 × 169
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.31 × 193
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 51
Alpari-MT5
0.31 × 89
Coinexx-Live
0.37 × 86
Exness-MT5Real
0.41 × 56
Introducing our Index Momentum Strategy, a dynamic trading signal focused on "Buy" opportunities within multiple indexes for short to medium-term trading. Employing a combination of multiple technical indicators meticulously selected for their effectiveness, this strategy operates with a moderate risk profile, thriving in trending market conditions. Traders can expect frequent signals throughout the day, each generated after a comprehensive analysis of different indexes, ultimately directing them to the most promising opportunities. Historical performance showcases an impressive average return ranging from 25% to 100%, underscoring the potential for profitable trades. To enhance risk management, subscribers are encouraged to diversify their investment portfolio by subscribing to different variants of the signal, distributing risk across various indexes. Embrace the power of our Index Momentum Strategy and seize timely opportunities for growth in the dynamic world of trading.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.16 15:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.13 05:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 20:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.21 06:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.20 12:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.18 01:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.15 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.15 12:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.15 00:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.14 15:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.14 07:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 22:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 21:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 19:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 17:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 14:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 09:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 08:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 07:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 05:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Index Trading Var 2
65USD al mese
169%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
243
99%
5 244
76%
86%
1.50
2.69
USD
74%
1:500
Copia

