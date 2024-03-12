SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Index Trading Var 2
Johnny Torbey

Index Trading Var 2

Johnny Torbey
0 avis
Fiabilité
243 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 65 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 170%
FxPro-MT5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
5 243
Bénéfice trades:
4 026 (76.78%)
Perte trades:
1 217 (23.21%)
Meilleure transaction:
675.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 725.84 USD
Bénéfice brut:
42 333.01 USD (26 307 435 pips)
Perte brute:
-28 207.14 USD (19 944 575 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
220 (2 519.69 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 870.62 USD (145)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
86.05%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.71%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.92
Longs trades:
5 053 (96.38%)
Courts trades:
190 (3.62%)
Facteur de profit:
1.50
Rendement attendu:
2.69 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.51 USD
Perte moyenne:
-23.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
66 (-752.39 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 325.88 USD (41)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.42%
Prévision annuelle:
2.19%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7 342.26 USD (44.46%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
62.01% (7 340.49 USD)
Par fonds propres:
73.89% (5 901.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
#USSPX500 923
#US30 486
#USNDAQ100 437
#UK100 426
#AUS200 311
#France40 309
#Germany40 297
#Euro50 280
USDJPY 241
#Germany30 165
#Japan225 142
USDCAD 117
USDCHF 114
#Swiss20 112
#France120 96
EURGBP 90
#GerTech30 83
ETHEREUM 83
#UKmid250 67
GOLD 63
#Spain35 63
EURJPY 61
GBPUSD 59
XRP 41
EURUSD 27
EURCHF 25
#HongKong50 21
AUDUSD 21
BITCOIN 17
SOLANA 17
GBPCHF 16
GBPJPY 8
POLKADOT 7
CHFJPY 7
#ChinaA50 4
GOLDgr 4
AUDCHF 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
#USSPX500 1.5K
#US30 3.1K
#USNDAQ100 1.7K
#UK100 -424
#AUS200 -98
#France40 2K
#Germany40 2.2K
#Euro50 -610
USDJPY 1.8K
#Germany30 565
#Japan225 -396
USDCAD 467
USDCHF 105
#Swiss20 134
#France120 495
EURGBP -175
#GerTech30 333
ETHEREUM 202
#UKmid250 108
GOLD -1K
#Spain35 -2
EURJPY 68
GBPUSD 641
XRP 80
EURUSD 427
EURCHF -36
#HongKong50 -118
AUDUSD 744
BITCOIN 70
SOLANA 166
GBPCHF 64
GBPJPY -56
POLKADOT -177
CHFJPY 67
#ChinaA50 15
GOLDgr 103
AUDCHF 26
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
#USSPX500 -334K
#US30 3.1M
#USNDAQ100 -2.6M
#UK100 153K
#AUS200 349K
#France40 321K
#Germany40 -724K
#Euro50 -187K
USDJPY -30K
#Germany30 411K
#Japan225 761K
USDCAD 9.9K
USDCHF -28K
#Swiss20 126K
#France120 89K
EURGBP -10K
#GerTech30 89K
ETHEREUM 1M
#UKmid250 213K
GOLD 21K
#Spain35 126K
EURJPY 13K
GBPUSD 19K
XRP 372K
EURUSD 5.9K
EURCHF -4.2K
#HongKong50 71K
AUDUSD 5.9K
BITCOIN 2.7M
SOLANA 323K
GBPCHF 3.6K
GBPJPY -2.5K
POLKADOT -1.7K
CHFJPY 10K
#ChinaA50 19K
GOLDgr 5.5K
AUDCHF 378
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +675.12 USD
Pire transaction: -1 726 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 145
Pertes consécutives maximales: 41
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 519.69 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -752.39 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FxPro-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 4
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 6
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 33
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 33
AlfaForexRU-Real
0.00 × 10
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 359
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 209
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
0.04 × 55
ICMarkets-MT5
0.05 × 64
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.08 × 49
FxPro-MT5 Live03
0.13 × 145
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.16 × 169
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.31 × 193
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 51
Alpari-MT5
0.31 × 89
Coinexx-Live
0.37 × 86
Exness-MT5Real
0.41 × 56
15 plus...
Introducing our Index Momentum Strategy, a dynamic trading signal focused on "Buy" opportunities within multiple indexes for short to medium-term trading. Employing a combination of multiple technical indicators meticulously selected for their effectiveness, this strategy operates with a moderate risk profile, thriving in trending market conditions. Traders can expect frequent signals throughout the day, each generated after a comprehensive analysis of different indexes, ultimately directing them to the most promising opportunities. Historical performance showcases an impressive average return ranging from 25% to 100%, underscoring the potential for profitable trades. To enhance risk management, subscribers are encouraged to diversify their investment portfolio by subscribing to different variants of the signal, distributing risk across various indexes. Embrace the power of our Index Momentum Strategy and seize timely opportunities for growth in the dynamic world of trading.


2025.08.16 15:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.13 05:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 20:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.21 06:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.20 12:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.18 01:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.15 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.15 12:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.15 00:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.14 15:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.14 07:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 22:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 21:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 19:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 17:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 14:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 09:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 08:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 07:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.13 05:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Index Trading Var 2
65 USD par mois
170%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
243
99%
5 243
76%
86%
1.50
2.69
USD
74%
1:500
Copier

