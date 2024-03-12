- Croissance
Trades:
5 243
Bénéfice trades:
4 026 (76.78%)
Perte trades:
1 217 (23.21%)
Meilleure transaction:
675.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 725.84 USD
Bénéfice brut:
42 333.01 USD (26 307 435 pips)
Perte brute:
-28 207.14 USD (19 944 575 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
220 (2 519.69 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 870.62 USD (145)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
86.05%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.71%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.92
Longs trades:
5 053 (96.38%)
Courts trades:
190 (3.62%)
Facteur de profit:
1.50
Rendement attendu:
2.69 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.51 USD
Perte moyenne:
-23.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
66 (-752.39 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 325.88 USD (41)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.42%
Prévision annuelle:
2.19%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7 342.26 USD (44.46%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
62.01% (7 340.49 USD)
Par fonds propres:
73.89% (5 901.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|#USSPX500
|923
|#US30
|486
|#USNDAQ100
|437
|#UK100
|426
|#AUS200
|311
|#France40
|309
|#Germany40
|297
|#Euro50
|280
|USDJPY
|241
|#Germany30
|165
|#Japan225
|142
|USDCAD
|117
|USDCHF
|114
|#Swiss20
|112
|#France120
|96
|EURGBP
|90
|#GerTech30
|83
|ETHEREUM
|83
|#UKmid250
|67
|GOLD
|63
|#Spain35
|63
|EURJPY
|61
|GBPUSD
|59
|XRP
|41
|EURUSD
|27
|EURCHF
|25
|#HongKong50
|21
|AUDUSD
|21
|BITCOIN
|17
|SOLANA
|17
|GBPCHF
|16
|GBPJPY
|8
|POLKADOT
|7
|CHFJPY
|7
|#ChinaA50
|4
|GOLDgr
|4
|AUDCHF
|3
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|#USSPX500
|1.5K
|#US30
|3.1K
|#USNDAQ100
|1.7K
|#UK100
|-424
|#AUS200
|-98
|#France40
|2K
|#Germany40
|2.2K
|#Euro50
|-610
|USDJPY
|1.8K
|#Germany30
|565
|#Japan225
|-396
|USDCAD
|467
|USDCHF
|105
|#Swiss20
|134
|#France120
|495
|EURGBP
|-175
|#GerTech30
|333
|ETHEREUM
|202
|#UKmid250
|108
|GOLD
|-1K
|#Spain35
|-2
|EURJPY
|68
|GBPUSD
|641
|XRP
|80
|EURUSD
|427
|EURCHF
|-36
|#HongKong50
|-118
|AUDUSD
|744
|BITCOIN
|70
|SOLANA
|166
|GBPCHF
|64
|GBPJPY
|-56
|POLKADOT
|-177
|CHFJPY
|67
|#ChinaA50
|15
|GOLDgr
|103
|AUDCHF
|26
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|#USSPX500
|-334K
|#US30
|3.1M
|#USNDAQ100
|-2.6M
|#UK100
|153K
|#AUS200
|349K
|#France40
|321K
|#Germany40
|-724K
|#Euro50
|-187K
|USDJPY
|-30K
|#Germany30
|411K
|#Japan225
|761K
|USDCAD
|9.9K
|USDCHF
|-28K
|#Swiss20
|126K
|#France120
|89K
|EURGBP
|-10K
|#GerTech30
|89K
|ETHEREUM
|1M
|#UKmid250
|213K
|GOLD
|21K
|#Spain35
|126K
|EURJPY
|13K
|GBPUSD
|19K
|XRP
|372K
|EURUSD
|5.9K
|EURCHF
|-4.2K
|#HongKong50
|71K
|AUDUSD
|5.9K
|BITCOIN
|2.7M
|SOLANA
|323K
|GBPCHF
|3.6K
|GBPJPY
|-2.5K
|POLKADOT
|-1.7K
|CHFJPY
|10K
|#ChinaA50
|19K
|GOLDgr
|5.5K
|AUDCHF
|378
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Meilleure transaction: +675.12 USD
Pire transaction: -1 726 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 145
Pertes consécutives maximales: 41
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 519.69 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -752.39 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FxPro-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 33
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 33
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 359
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 209
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|0.04 × 55
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.05 × 64
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.08 × 49
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|0.13 × 145
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.16 × 169
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.31 × 193
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 51
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.31 × 89
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.37 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.41 × 56
Introducing our Index Momentum Strategy, a dynamic trading signal focused on "Buy" opportunities within multiple indexes for short to medium-term trading. Employing a combination of multiple technical indicators meticulously selected for their effectiveness, this strategy operates with a moderate risk profile, thriving in trending market conditions. Traders can expect frequent signals throughout the day, each generated after a comprehensive analysis of different indexes, ultimately directing them to the most promising opportunities. Historical performance showcases an impressive average return ranging from 25% to 100%, underscoring the potential for profitable trades. To enhance risk management, subscribers are encouraged to diversify their investment portfolio by subscribing to different variants of the signal, distributing risk across various indexes. Embrace the power of our Index Momentum Strategy and seize timely opportunities for growth in the dynamic world of trading.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
65 USD par mois
170%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
243
99%
5 243
76%
86%
1.50
2.69
USD
USD
74%
1:500