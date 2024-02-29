SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / EA Gold Nitro JU ICM 8716 MT5
Jimmy Saputra

EA Gold Nitro JU ICM 8716 MT5

Jimmy Saputra
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
83 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 38%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
542
Profit Trade:
388 (71.58%)
Loss Trade:
154 (28.41%)
Best Trade:
58.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-61.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 061.21 USD (666 708 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 942.09 USD (622 412 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (58.41 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
71.11 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
3.41%
Massimo carico di deposito:
72.71%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
41 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.66
Long Trade:
292 (53.87%)
Short Trade:
250 (46.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
0.22 USD
Profitto medio:
5.31 USD
Perdita media:
-12.61 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-38.27 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-76.74 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.41%
Previsione annuale:
29.19%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
39.70 USD
Massimale:
180.07 USD (40.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
48.54% (147.81 USD)
Per equità:
25.10% (39.34 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 373
USTEC 169
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 53
USTEC 66
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -2.4K
USTEC 47K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +58.36 USD
Worst Trade: -62 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +58.41 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -38.27 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3417
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Start Gold Nitro USTEC Jan 27
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.01 15:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 489 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 19:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.01 15:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.28 18:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.29 18:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 336 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.27 16:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.04 15:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.46% of days out of 219 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.03 16:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.25 16:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.06 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.04 16:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 189 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.03 00:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.21 15:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.57% of days out of 175 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.20 15:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.16 16:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.59% of days out of 170 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.14 16:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.14 15:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.6% of days out of 168 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.13 14:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.07.24 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.68% of days out of 147 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.19 18:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EA Gold Nitro JU ICM 8716 MT5
35USD al mese
38%
0
0
USD
269
USD
83
99%
542
71%
3%
1.06
0.22
USD
49%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

