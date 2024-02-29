- Crescita
Trade:
542
Profit Trade:
388 (71.58%)
Loss Trade:
154 (28.41%)
Best Trade:
58.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-61.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 061.21 USD (666 708 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 942.09 USD (622 412 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (58.41 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
71.11 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
3.41%
Massimo carico di deposito:
72.71%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
41 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.66
Long Trade:
292 (53.87%)
Short Trade:
250 (46.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
0.22 USD
Profitto medio:
5.31 USD
Perdita media:
-12.61 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-38.27 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-76.74 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.41%
Previsione annuale:
29.19%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
39.70 USD
Massimale:
180.07 USD (40.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
48.54% (147.81 USD)
Per equità:
25.10% (39.34 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|373
|USTEC
|169
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|53
|USTEC
|66
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.4K
|USTEC
|47K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +58.36 USD
Worst Trade: -62 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +58.41 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -38.27 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3417
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.66 × 135
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
Start Gold Nitro USTEC Jan 27
