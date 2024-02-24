- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 148
Profit Trade:
822 (71.60%)
Loss Trade:
326 (28.40%)
Best Trade:
59.57 USD
Worst Trade:
-63.98 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 196.57 USD (148 589 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 155.50 USD (85 090 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (14.19 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
83.75 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
85.89%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.91%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.60
Long Trade:
560 (48.78%)
Short Trade:
588 (51.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.90
Profitto previsto:
0.91 USD
Profitto medio:
2.67 USD
Perdita media:
-3.54 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-396.36 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-396.36 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
0.47%
Previsione annuale:
5.66%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.48 USD
Massimale:
399.73 USD (3.78%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.92% (398.88 USD)
Per equità:
6.17% (621.46 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1062
|EURUSD
|85
|USDCHF
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|967
|EURUSD
|75
|USDCHF
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|60K
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|USDCHF
|-24
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.57 USD
Worst Trade: -64 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14.19 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -396.36 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 165
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
Earnex-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|6.85 × 184
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|9.00 × 7
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|9.49 × 162
Balance: $10,000.00
Trade two pairs AUDCAD & EURUSD from 09/02/2023
Only trade AUDCAD from 16/12/2023
Using KQ_CanDong indicator of Mr Khac Quy combined with candle structure
Using DCA
Stoploss when Equity Draw Down reach 5.5%
Back test results:
- (2019-2023): EDD: 405.38 (4.05%) & Profit: 3,853.72 (0.68%/m)
Referral link: https://id.fxce.com/register?ib=khA0FnZ5dW
Consultation: https://t.me/ancfa
Non ci sono recensioni
