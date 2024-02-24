SegnaliSezioni
Vu Van Can

DPF LCD

Vu Van Can
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
111 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 11%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 148
Profit Trade:
822 (71.60%)
Loss Trade:
326 (28.40%)
Best Trade:
59.57 USD
Worst Trade:
-63.98 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 196.57 USD (148 589 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 155.50 USD (85 090 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (14.19 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
83.75 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
85.89%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.91%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.60
Long Trade:
560 (48.78%)
Short Trade:
588 (51.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.90
Profitto previsto:
0.91 USD
Profitto medio:
2.67 USD
Perdita media:
-3.54 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-396.36 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-396.36 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
0.47%
Previsione annuale:
5.66%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.48 USD
Massimale:
399.73 USD (3.78%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.92% (398.88 USD)
Per equità:
6.17% (621.46 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1062
EURUSD 85
USDCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 967
EURUSD 75
USDCHF 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 60K
EURUSD 3.7K
USDCHF -24
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.57 USD
Worst Trade: -64 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14.19 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -396.36 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 165
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
Earnex-Trade
6.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.85 × 184
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
XMGlobal-MT5 12
9.00 × 7
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
Ava-Real 1-MT5
9.49 × 162
12 più
Balance: $10,000.00
Trade two pairs AUDCAD & EURUSD from 09/02/2023
Only trade AUDCAD from 16/12/2023 
Using KQ_CanDong indicator of Mr Khac Quy combined with candle structure
Using DCA
Stoploss when Equity Draw Down reach 5.5%

Back test results:
- (2019-2023): EDD: 405.38 (4.05%) & Profit: 3,853.72 (0.68%/m)

Consultation: https://t.me/ancfa
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.05.02 01:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.01 21:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.30 01:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.18 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.12 13:51
No swaps are charged
2024.11.12 13:51
No swaps are charged
2024.11.11 13:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.11.05 14:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.05 02:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.05.06 11:22
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 266 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
