SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Foever
Heng Pei Liao

Foever

Heng Pei Liao
2 recensioni
Affidabilità
138 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 345%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
889
Profit Trade:
676 (76.04%)
Loss Trade:
213 (23.96%)
Best Trade:
392.57 USD
Worst Trade:
-203.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 631.37 USD (181 751 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 450.36 USD (100 286 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
44 (434.91 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
471.56 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
29.69%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.85%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.82
Long Trade:
402 (45.22%)
Short Trade:
487 (54.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.30
Profitto previsto:
3.58 USD
Profitto medio:
8.33 USD
Perdita media:
-11.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-106.89 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-466.71 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.91%
Previsione annuale:
35.30%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
466.71 USD (52.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.96% (186.38 USD)
Per equità:
36.89% (762.22 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 261
AUDCAD 231
AUDNZD 222
GBPUSD 39
GBPCAD 37
EURCAD 32
EURUSD 26
USDCAD 21
AUDUSD 19
NZDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 1.1K
AUDCAD 1.5K
AUDNZD 234
GBPUSD 473
GBPCAD -26
EURCAD -97
EURUSD -85
USDCAD 64
AUDUSD 12
NZDUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 25K
AUDCAD 44K
AUDNZD 18K
GBPUSD 15K
GBPCAD -9.7K
EURCAD -14K
EURUSD -3.2K
USDCAD 4.4K
AUDUSD 1.5K
NZDUSD 54
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +392.57 USD
Worst Trade: -203 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +434.91 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -106.89 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.20 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 196
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.56 × 4789
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.67 × 505
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.74 × 519
112 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Valutazione media:
Bogdan Muntean
53
Bogdan Muntean 2024.11.02 13:48 
 

I am genuinely impressed by the performance of this EA! Since starting in 2023, it has achieved a remarkable growth. One of the highlights for me is the minimal drawdown – just 8.4% at its peak. This low risk approach, combined with the 3.6% maximum deposit load, gives me peace of mind knowing my capital is well-protected even during less favorable market conditions. It provides an excellent balance between growth and capital preservation.

Ethan Morgan
18
Ethan Morgan 2024.05.27 17:16 
 

This signal achieved a phenomenal 278% profit with only an 8.4% drawdown, and I hope it can continue to perform at this level.

2025.09.24 06:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 04:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.08 07:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 12:51
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 09:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 16:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.05 09:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 09:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.03 12:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 12:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.06.05 04:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.12 03:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.30 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 05:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.11 01:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 12:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 06:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 05:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 02:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Foever
30USD al mese
345%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
138
92%
889
76%
30%
2.29
3.58
USD
37%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.