- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
889
Profit Trade:
676 (76.04%)
Loss Trade:
213 (23.96%)
Best Trade:
392.57 USD
Worst Trade:
-203.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 631.37 USD (181 751 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 450.36 USD (100 286 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
44 (434.91 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
471.56 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
29.69%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.85%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.82
Long Trade:
402 (45.22%)
Short Trade:
487 (54.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.30
Profitto previsto:
3.58 USD
Profitto medio:
8.33 USD
Perdita media:
-11.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-106.89 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-466.71 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.91%
Previsione annuale:
35.30%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
466.71 USD (52.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.96% (186.38 USD)
Per equità:
36.89% (762.22 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|261
|AUDCAD
|231
|AUDNZD
|222
|GBPUSD
|39
|GBPCAD
|37
|EURCAD
|32
|EURUSD
|26
|USDCAD
|21
|AUDUSD
|19
|NZDUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDNZD
|234
|GBPUSD
|473
|GBPCAD
|-26
|EURCAD
|-97
|EURUSD
|-85
|USDCAD
|64
|AUDUSD
|12
|NZDUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|25K
|AUDCAD
|44K
|AUDNZD
|18K
|GBPUSD
|15K
|GBPCAD
|-9.7K
|EURCAD
|-14K
|EURUSD
|-3.2K
|USDCAD
|4.4K
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|NZDUSD
|54
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +392.57 USD
Worst Trade: -203 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +434.91 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -106.89 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.20 × 10
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 196
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.56 × 4789
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.67 × 9
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.67 × 505
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.74 × 519
112 più
I am genuinely impressed by the performance of this EA! Since starting in 2023, it has achieved a remarkable growth. One of the highlights for me is the minimal drawdown – just 8.4% at its peak. This low risk approach, combined with the 3.6% maximum deposit load, gives me peace of mind knowing my capital is well-protected even during less favorable market conditions. It provides an excellent balance between growth and capital preservation.
This signal achieved a phenomenal 278% profit with only an 8.4% drawdown, and I hope it can continue to perform at this level.