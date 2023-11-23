SegnaliSezioni
Yogi Ariadhi

SmartSTO

Yogi Ariadhi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
91 settimane
1 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 160%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
331
Profit Trade:
245 (74.01%)
Loss Trade:
86 (25.98%)
Best Trade:
424.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-212.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 063.51 USD (290 146 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 591.08 USD (197 522 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (166.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
622.31 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
43.90%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.86%
Ultimo trade:
40 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.53
Long Trade:
326 (98.49%)
Short Trade:
5 (1.51%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.95
Profitto previsto:
7.47 USD
Profitto medio:
20.67 USD
Perdita media:
-30.13 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-545.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-545.38 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
545.38 USD (12.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.52% (480.60 USD)
Per equità:
49.36% (1 609.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 331
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 93K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +424.05 USD
Worst Trade: -212 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +166.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -545.38 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 46
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 4
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 8
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.11 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.32 × 722
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.35 × 913
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.63 × 32
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.83 × 6
Alpari-Trade
0.97 × 29
ICMarkets-Live19
1.41 × 444
FBS-Real-10
1.50 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.55 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.36 × 411
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.40 × 5
23 più
What comes to your mind when you hear the world of "forex trading"?

Usually many assumptions arise in your mind, one of which is:

So auto traders are rich or can travel wherever you want but the money keeps flowing into the account.

Yes or yes???

If you have thoughts like that, then you are BIG WRONG!!!

If your thoughts are still like that, then you are not just a newbie, but you also don't have a good mentality to enter the world of "forex trading".

Actually, what is true is this; in the world of "forex trading" it can really make a change in your life from poor to rich and rich ~ THIS IS REALLY TRUE.

The condition is that you have to know "HOW" aka how to play.

In this easily accessible internet world, you can get technical knowledge about "forex trading" or trade anywhere. Can be via Google, YouTube or various sharing on social media.

There are only 2 things that are not on these channels, namely:

1. TEACH YOUR MINDSET

2. MENTAL TEACHING

These 2 things can only be obtained from a mentor who "walks the talk"

Because 90% of success is determined by mindset and mentality, technical matters only have an influence of 10%.

Happy profit...
-smartstoyogi-
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.17 04:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.24 04:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.18 00:35 2025.08.18 00:35:11  

I apologize, because of the need for funds, I withdraw capital first and while this signal does not run for a while

2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 09:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 08:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 01:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 00:16
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 01:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 03:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Copia

