- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
331
Profit Trade:
245 (74.01%)
Loss Trade:
86 (25.98%)
Best Trade:
424.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-212.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 063.51 USD (290 146 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 591.08 USD (197 522 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (166.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
622.31 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
43.90%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.86%
Ultimo trade:
40 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.53
Long Trade:
326 (98.49%)
Short Trade:
5 (1.51%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.95
Profitto previsto:
7.47 USD
Profitto medio:
20.67 USD
Perdita media:
-30.13 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-545.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-545.38 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
545.38 USD (12.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.52% (480.60 USD)
Per equità:
49.36% (1 609.50 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|331
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|93K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +424.05 USD
Worst Trade: -212 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +166.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -545.38 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 46
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.11 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.32 × 722
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.35 × 913
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.63 × 32
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.83 × 6
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.97 × 29
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.41 × 444
|
FBS-Real-10
|1.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.55 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.36 × 411
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|2.40 × 5
What comes to your mind when you hear the world of "forex trading"?
Usually many assumptions arise in your mind, one of which is:
So auto traders are rich or can travel wherever you want but the money keeps flowing into the account.
Yes or yes???
If you have thoughts like that, then you are BIG WRONG!!!
If your thoughts are still like that, then you are not just a newbie, but you also don't have a good mentality to enter the world of "forex trading".
Actually, what is true is this; in the world of "forex trading" it can really make a change in your life from poor to rich and rich ~ THIS IS REALLY TRUE.
The condition is that you have to know "HOW" aka how to play.
In this easily accessible internet world, you can get technical knowledge about "forex trading" or trade anywhere. Can be via Google, YouTube or various sharing on social media.
There are only 2 things that are not on these channels, namely:
1. TEACH YOUR MINDSET
2. MENTAL TEACHING
These 2 things can only be obtained from a mentor who "walks the talk"
Because 90% of success is determined by mindset and mentality, technical matters only have an influence of 10%.
Happy profit...
-smartstoyogi-
