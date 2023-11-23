



Usually many assumptions arise in your mind, one of which is:





So auto traders are rich or can travel wherever you want but the money keeps flowing into the account.





Yes or yes???





If you have thoughts like that, then you are BIG WRONG!!!





If your thoughts are still like that, then you are not just a newbie, but you also don't have a good mentality to enter the world of "forex trading".





Actually, what is true is this; in the world of "forex trading" it can really make a change in your life from poor to rich and rich ~ THIS IS REALLY TRUE.





The condition is that you have to know "HOW" aka how to play.





In this easily accessible internet world, you can get technical knowledge about "forex trading" or trade anywhere. Can be via Google, YouTube or various sharing on social media.





There are only 2 things that are not on these channels, namely:





1. TEACH YOUR MINDSET





2. MENTAL TEACHING





These 2 things can only be obtained from a mentor who "walks the talk"





Because 90% of success is determined by mindset and mentality, technical matters only have an influence of 10%.





Happy profit...

-smartstoyogi-

What comes to your mind when you hear the world of "forex trading"?