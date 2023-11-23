SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / SmartSTO
Yogi Ariadhi

SmartSTO

Yogi Ariadhi
0 avis
Fiabilité
91 semaines
1 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 160%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
331
Bénéfice trades:
245 (74.01%)
Perte trades:
86 (25.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
424.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-212.08 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 063.51 USD (290 146 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 591.08 USD (197 522 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (166.22 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
622.31 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Activité de trading:
43.90%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.86%
Dernier trade:
39 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.53
Longs trades:
326 (98.49%)
Courts trades:
5 (1.51%)
Facteur de profit:
1.95
Rendement attendu:
7.47 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-30.13 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-545.38 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-545.38 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
545.38 USD (12.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.52% (480.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
49.36% (1 609.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 331
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 93K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +424.05 USD
Pire transaction: -212 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +166.22 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -545.38 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 46
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 4
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 8
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.11 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.32 × 722
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.35 × 913
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.63 × 32
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.83 × 6
Alpari-Trade
0.97 × 29
ICMarkets-Live19
1.41 × 444
FBS-Real-10
1.50 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.55 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.36 × 411
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.40 × 5
23 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
What comes to your mind when you hear the world of "forex trading"?

Usually many assumptions arise in your mind, one of which is:

So auto traders are rich or can travel wherever you want but the money keeps flowing into the account.

Yes or yes???

If you have thoughts like that, then you are BIG WRONG!!!

If your thoughts are still like that, then you are not just a newbie, but you also don't have a good mentality to enter the world of "forex trading".

Actually, what is true is this; in the world of "forex trading" it can really make a change in your life from poor to rich and rich ~ THIS IS REALLY TRUE.

The condition is that you have to know "HOW" aka how to play.

In this easily accessible internet world, you can get technical knowledge about "forex trading" or trade anywhere. Can be via Google, YouTube or various sharing on social media.

There are only 2 things that are not on these channels, namely:

1. TEACH YOUR MINDSET

2. MENTAL TEACHING

These 2 things can only be obtained from a mentor who "walks the talk"

Because 90% of success is determined by mindset and mentality, technical matters only have an influence of 10%.

Happy profit...
-smartstoyogi-
Aucun avis
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.17 04:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.24 04:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.18 00:35 2025.08.18 00:35:11  

I apologize, because of the need for funds, I withdraw capital first and while this signal does not run for a while

2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 09:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 08:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 01:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 00:16
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 01:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 03:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SmartSTO
30 USD par mois
160%
1
0
USD
9
USD
91
100%
331
74%
44%
1.95
7.47
USD
49%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.