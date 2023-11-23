- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
331
Bénéfice trades:
245 (74.01%)
Perte trades:
86 (25.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
424.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-212.08 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 063.51 USD (290 146 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 591.08 USD (197 522 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (166.22 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
622.31 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Activité de trading:
43.90%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.86%
Dernier trade:
39 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.53
Longs trades:
326 (98.49%)
Courts trades:
5 (1.51%)
Facteur de profit:
1.95
Rendement attendu:
7.47 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-30.13 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-545.38 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-545.38 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
545.38 USD (12.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.52% (480.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
49.36% (1 609.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|331
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|93K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +424.05 USD
Pire transaction: -212 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +166.22 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -545.38 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 46
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.11 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.32 × 722
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.35 × 913
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.63 × 32
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.83 × 6
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.97 × 29
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.41 × 444
|
FBS-Real-10
|1.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.55 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.36 × 411
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|2.40 × 5
23 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
What comes to your mind when you hear the world of "forex trading"?
Usually many assumptions arise in your mind, one of which is:
So auto traders are rich or can travel wherever you want but the money keeps flowing into the account.
Yes or yes???
If you have thoughts like that, then you are BIG WRONG!!!
If your thoughts are still like that, then you are not just a newbie, but you also don't have a good mentality to enter the world of "forex trading".
Actually, what is true is this; in the world of "forex trading" it can really make a change in your life from poor to rich and rich ~ THIS IS REALLY TRUE.
The condition is that you have to know "HOW" aka how to play.
In this easily accessible internet world, you can get technical knowledge about "forex trading" or trade anywhere. Can be via Google, YouTube or various sharing on social media.
There are only 2 things that are not on these channels, namely:
1. TEACH YOUR MINDSET
2. MENTAL TEACHING
These 2 things can only be obtained from a mentor who "walks the talk"
Because 90% of success is determined by mindset and mentality, technical matters only have an influence of 10%.
Happy profit...
-smartstoyogi-
Aucun avis
I apologize, because of the need for funds, I withdraw capital first and while this signal does not run for a while
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
160%
1
0
USD
USD
9
USD
USD
91
100%
331
74%
44%
1.95
7.47
USD
USD
49%
1:500