SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Arms 2249
Xiaodi Zhang

Arms 2249

Xiaodi Zhang
1 recensione
Affidabilità
114 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 1 545%
EtoMarkets-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4 032
Profit Trade:
2 632 (65.27%)
Loss Trade:
1 400 (34.72%)
Best Trade:
14 050.33 USD
Worst Trade:
-4 110.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
767 812.08 USD (595 185 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-452 250.04 USD (619 844 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (1 480.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
36 348.48 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
45.35%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.83%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
3.36
Long Trade:
2 056 (50.99%)
Short Trade:
1 976 (49.01%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.70
Profitto previsto:
78.26 USD
Profitto medio:
291.72 USD
Perdita media:
-323.04 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
22 (-137.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-57 676.02 USD (20)
Crescita mensile:
6.42%
Previsione annuale:
77.93%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
212.72 USD
Massimale:
93 828.97 USD (24.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.41% (93 828.97 USD)
Per equità:
26.91% (94 546.51 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.p 1444
AUDCAD.p 499
NZDCAD.p 461
AUDNZD.p 392
EURUSD.p 391
GBPUSD.p 308
USDJPY.p 296
AUDUSD.p 159
USDCHF.p 72
USDCAD.p 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.p -82K
AUDCAD.p 2K
NZDCAD.p 392
AUDNZD.p -667
EURUSD.p 104K
GBPUSD.p 64K
USDJPY.p 201K
AUDUSD.p 26K
USDCHF.p 403
USDCAD.p 8
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.p -115K
AUDCAD.p 50K
NZDCAD.p -7.4K
AUDNZD.p -13K
EURUSD.p 29K
GBPUSD.p 12K
USDJPY.p 23K
AUDUSD.p 4.2K
USDCHF.p -6.3K
USDCAD.p 76
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14 050.33 USD
Worst Trade: -4 110 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 480.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -137.60 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EtoMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

1: The trading variety is currency, and there are no high-risk varieties
2: My holding time is no less than 1 minute
3: I turn on compound interest
4: Without Martin and Grid, every order has a stop loss
Valutazione media:
Peter James
1735
Peter James 2024.02.20 12:17 
 

The trader is a nice guy. He return my money. but the system is mixing news trades. News trades can't be copied with MQL5. It's to fast and the brokers don't use to have liquidity in those moment. The issue is that the biggest profits are made by the news fast trades. Hopefully he'll take them away or people will get very fustrated. In my case in those news trading, instead of having profits I had small losses. Talk to hi and ask that don't mix with news trading. The other strategy is correct for balances of 50,000 or you can have a cents account with only 500 in roboforex

2025.07.15 14:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 08:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 07:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 14:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 09:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.23 17:44
No swaps are charged
2025.05.23 17:44
No swaps are charged
2025.05.23 17:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.13 11:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.10 14:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.09 12:04
No swaps are charged
2025.05.09 12:04
No swaps are charged
2025.05.07 13:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.06 12:59
No swaps are charged
2025.05.06 12:59
No swaps are charged
2025.05.05 12:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.02 10:50
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 10:50
No swaps are charged
2025.04.30 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Arms 2249
30USD al mese
1 545%
0
0
USD
336K
USD
114
99%
4 032
65%
45%
1.69
78.26
USD
27%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.