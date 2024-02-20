- Crescita
Trade:
4 032
Profit Trade:
2 632 (65.27%)
Loss Trade:
1 400 (34.72%)
Best Trade:
14 050.33 USD
Worst Trade:
-4 110.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
767 812.08 USD (595 185 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-452 250.04 USD (619 844 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (1 480.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
36 348.48 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
45.35%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.83%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
3.36
Long Trade:
2 056 (50.99%)
Short Trade:
1 976 (49.01%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.70
Profitto previsto:
78.26 USD
Profitto medio:
291.72 USD
Perdita media:
-323.04 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
22 (-137.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-57 676.02 USD (20)
Crescita mensile:
6.42%
Previsione annuale:
77.93%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
212.72 USD
Massimale:
93 828.97 USD (24.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.41% (93 828.97 USD)
Per equità:
26.91% (94 546.51 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.p
|1444
|AUDCAD.p
|499
|NZDCAD.p
|461
|AUDNZD.p
|392
|EURUSD.p
|391
|GBPUSD.p
|308
|USDJPY.p
|296
|AUDUSD.p
|159
|USDCHF.p
|72
|USDCAD.p
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.p
|-82K
|AUDCAD.p
|2K
|NZDCAD.p
|392
|AUDNZD.p
|-667
|EURUSD.p
|104K
|GBPUSD.p
|64K
|USDJPY.p
|201K
|AUDUSD.p
|26K
|USDCHF.p
|403
|USDCAD.p
|8
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.p
|-115K
|AUDCAD.p
|50K
|NZDCAD.p
|-7.4K
|AUDNZD.p
|-13K
|EURUSD.p
|29K
|GBPUSD.p
|12K
|USDJPY.p
|23K
|AUDUSD.p
|4.2K
|USDCHF.p
|-6.3K
|USDCAD.p
|76
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +14 050.33 USD
Worst Trade: -4 110 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 480.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -137.60 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EtoMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
1: The trading variety is currency, and there are no high-risk varieties
2: My holding time is no less than 1 minute
3: I turn on compound interest
4: Without Martin and Grid, every order has a stop loss
The trader is a nice guy. He return my money. but the system is mixing news trades. News trades can't be copied with MQL5. It's to fast and the brokers don't use to have liquidity in those moment. The issue is that the biggest profits are made by the news fast trades. Hopefully he'll take them away or people will get very fustrated. In my case in those news trading, instead of having profits I had small losses. Talk to hi and ask that don't mix with news trading. The other strategy is correct for balances of 50,000 or you can have a cents account with only 500 in roboforex