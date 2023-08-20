- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
458
Profit Trade:
342 (74.67%)
Loss Trade:
116 (25.33%)
Best Trade:
115.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-115.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 017.96 USD (193 077 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-360.78 USD (144 163 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
65 (373.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
373.82 USD (65)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
63.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.09%
Ultimo trade:
25 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.60
Long Trade:
196 (42.79%)
Short Trade:
262 (57.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.82
Profitto previsto:
1.43 USD
Profitto medio:
2.98 USD
Perdita media:
-3.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-11.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-117.36 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
0.17%
Previsione annuale:
2.03%
Algo trading:
29%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
117.36 USD (4.87%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.53% (115.25 USD)
Per equità:
18.28% (1 260.38 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|315
|NZDCAD
|62
|GOLD
|48
|AUDNZD
|15
|EURGBP
|11
|EURUSD
|3
|NZDJPY
|2
|US100Cash
|1
|US100-DEC24
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|268
|NZDCAD
|38
|GOLD
|359
|AUDNZD
|-8
|EURGBP
|-2
|EURUSD
|9
|NZDJPY
|-7
|US100Cash
|115
|US100-DEC24
|-115
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|12K
|NZDCAD
|2.7K
|GOLD
|36K
|AUDNZD
|-1.4K
|EURGBP
|-80
|EURUSD
|949
|NZDJPY
|-1K
|US100Cash
|115K
|US100-DEC24
|-115K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +115.08 USD
Worst Trade: -115 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 65
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +373.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -11.97 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 7
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 13
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 2
|
XMMena-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.11 × 117
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.17 × 12
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.18 × 99
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.45 × 20
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.46 × 13
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.47 × 17
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|0.48 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.52 × 107
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.17 × 30
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|1.55 × 460
|
FBS-Real
|3.40 × 15
4 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
January 2024 : new start
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
10%
0
0
USD
USD
6.9K
USD
USD
111
29%
458
74%
63%
2.82
1.43
USD
USD
18%
1:500