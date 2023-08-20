SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / The Only One
Luis Holing Ho

The Only One

Luis Holing Ho
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
111 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 10%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
458
Profit Trade:
342 (74.67%)
Loss Trade:
116 (25.33%)
Best Trade:
115.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-115.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 017.96 USD (193 077 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-360.78 USD (144 163 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
65 (373.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
373.82 USD (65)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
63.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.09%
Ultimo trade:
25 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.60
Long Trade:
196 (42.79%)
Short Trade:
262 (57.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.82
Profitto previsto:
1.43 USD
Profitto medio:
2.98 USD
Perdita media:
-3.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-11.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-117.36 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
0.17%
Previsione annuale:
2.03%
Algo trading:
29%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
117.36 USD (4.87%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.53% (115.25 USD)
Per equità:
18.28% (1 260.38 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 315
NZDCAD 62
GOLD 48
AUDNZD 15
EURGBP 11
EURUSD 3
NZDJPY 2
US100Cash 1
US100-DEC24 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 268
NZDCAD 38
GOLD 359
AUDNZD -8
EURGBP -2
EURUSD 9
NZDJPY -7
US100Cash 115
US100-DEC24 -115
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 2.7K
GOLD 36K
AUDNZD -1.4K
EURGBP -80
EURUSD 949
NZDJPY -1K
US100Cash 115K
US100-DEC24 -115K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +115.08 USD
Worst Trade: -115 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 65
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +373.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -11.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 7
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 13
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 2
XMMena-MT5
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 2
Alpari-MT5
0.11 × 117
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.17 × 12
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.18 × 99
XMGlobal-MT5
0.45 × 20
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.46 × 13
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.47 × 17
XMGlobal-MT5 11
0.48 × 23
Exness-MT5Real2
0.52 × 107
Tickmill-Live
0.54 × 26
FxPro-MT5
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.17 × 30
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1.55 × 460
FBS-Real
3.40 × 15
4 più
January 2024 : new start
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 00:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.15 00:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 13:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.10 05:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 02:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 23:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.27 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 10:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.02 03:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.31 09:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.30 02:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.27 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.21 10:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.20 05:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.01 05:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 01:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.08 01:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
The Only One
30USD al mese
10%
0
0
USD
6.9K
USD
111
29%
458
74%
63%
2.82
1.43
USD
18%
1:500
Copia

