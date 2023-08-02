SegnaliSezioni
Fabio Aparecido De Almeida

Blue Agressive CFDs Fiat FIC15

Fabio Aparecido De Almeida
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1000 USD al mese
0%
InfinoxLimited-Live04
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
20.07%
Massimo carico di deposito:
74.80%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
5.68% (2 420.56 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "InfinoxLimited-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

READ THE TEXT UNTIL THE END

Please, no sending message for us asking what is written here: for everyone's safety, we will not repeat the answer. It is important that you read until the end!

Have any sets SCALPER! need low spread and low latency and low slippage!


VIP ACCOUNT: my EA running directly on your mt4 account 

1. Open an account with the broker through my IB link (call me private)

EXPENSES YOU PAY: 

2. Initial SETUP fee (one time): US$500

3. Monthly fee of my VPS: US$120

4. Performance rate on monthly profit: 20% (Offer valid until April 1, 2024)


-*-* In response to the many requests to facilitate copying of the signal: We run dozens of Scalpers SETs on this account, they require fast operations with low spread and minimal slippage. Calculate your leverage or use 1:500 or more.

* This signal: runs more than 50 magic numbers, with several different sets: High Sets with trades that take less than 1 minute, Scalper Sets that take an average of 40 minutes, and day trades that take an average of 6 hours. And some swing sets that sometimes last a few days.

* This signal: Lot sizes vary, and in general they are large lots in proportion to the balance. These are well-combined strategies, with high projected risk. Calculate your risk, there is a risk of losing your capital.

SEE THE BIGGEST DRAWDOWN IN HISTORY! IT SHOWS THE MAXIMUM LOSS THE TECHNOLOGY HAS ALREADY HAD WITHIN THE PERIOD IN THIS ACCOUNT: DO NOT SUBSCRIBE TO THE SIGN IF YOU DO NOT SUPPORT THIS TYPE OF LOSS EACH MONTH.


NO INVESTMENT RECOMMENDATIONS ARE BEING MADE!

You should do your own risk/reward analysis or hire a professional to do it!


RISK NOTICES and DISCLAIMER:

+ Trade has risk! Past profit is no guarantee of future profit 
+ This is not a product for amateurs! You have to master knowledge in the area 
+ TECHNOLOGY FOR PRIVATE VENTURE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT 
+ Software for trading CFDs on foreign exchange in the international financial market 
+ This is not a public investment offer! It is a private offer of software technology aimed at customers already qualified by the brokers that serve them 
+ We do not raise money! You control it directly in your broker, you stop and withdraw the money whenever you want! 
+ The trade is linked by you directly to your trading account at your broker. You control when you want to start, how much you want to risk and when you want to stop 
*STOP-OUT and *STOP-LOSS: Risk and loss limit levels that we suggest you calculate and assume for your personal account directly at the broker. Invest only the amount you accept to risk! This is a risky market! THERE IS NO PROFIT GUARANTEE! 

This is NOT an investment product. By following a strategy, the user assumes and understands all responsibility for the risk in trading. The user understands that the "ORIGIN SIGNAL PROVIDER" DOES NOT have any control or intervention in any trading decisions made in the strategy. The user further agrees that the "SIGNAL SIGNAL PROVIDER" DOES NOT provide suggestions and/or recommendations that would affect the user's judgment in following any strategy listed here.

Followers and returns on strategies WILL BE DIFFERENT!
Please note that this is not in the control of the "ORIGIN SIGNAL PROVIDER", this is due to: Different brokers, account types, spreads, swaps, provider commissions, latency, broker execution practices, user broker copy parameters, account leverage, required active margin, account balance, and account equity levels.

ATTENTION:
+ Do not trust anyone who claims to represent us or use our technology, which has no written proof! 
+ Speak directly with us, hire our VIP consultancy through the e-mail  : US$150 per hour 
+ We do not raise money from third parties to operate! Nobody is authorized to raise money in our name! 
+ We do not pay fixed profit! We do not guarantee profit! Your money is at risk in the forex market! 
+ We are a technology company and we do not offer risk-free equity investments 
+ We have been developing software for the variable income financial market since 2017 


If you don't understand how to subscribe to a signal or how to equate lots with a sea signal, please click on the link : 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -/- Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)


NOTE:

+ if you are really new to the world of copytrade, I highly recommend that you learn copytrade by subscribing to free signals so you know how it works before moving on to paid signals.

+ For a technical problem about copytrade system & for a clear answer about it, I highly recommend asking the mql5 helpdesk, because they, as providers of the copytrade platform, have experts who will be able to help with any technical problems you are facing.


We are under BVI legislation. Little Denmark Complex, Main Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, VG1110

Use our technology only if your country does not prohibit it


See other results obtained with other setups in our portfolio: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fapalma/seller


BROKERS: I accept sponsorship proposals for this premium result link




