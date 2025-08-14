- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
962
Profit Trade:
962 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
16 516.10 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
149 301.30 USD (24 983 756 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
962 (149 301.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
149 301.30 USD (962)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
39.95%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
75
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
962 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
155.20 USD
Profitto medio:
155.20 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.55%
Previsione annuale:
6.64%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.03% (34.13 USD)
Per equità:
39.79% (42 184.82 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|923
|archived
|37
|XAUUSD
|2
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|12K
|archived
|137K
|XAUUSD
|2
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|25M
|archived
|0
|XAUUSD
|171
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +16 516.10 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 962
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +149 301.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-9" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 36
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 140
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 7
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AJFFinancialServices-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real30
|0.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.41 × 164
BTC smart money management
https://fbs.partners?ibl=575709&ibp=18661712
Contract Specification for BTC:
Spread: Floating
Contract Size: 1
Swap: 0
*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
66%
0
0
USD
USD
110K
USD
USD
184
96%
962
100%
100%
n/a
155.20
USD
USD
40%
1:500
Totally rubbish. Only has one buy direction. No cut loss even lost more than 2000 points and it still continues to buy when the market is falling without stop. I am very suspecious your trade record is fake. How come only has earning record and no loss record. I am very regret having subscribed it and immediatly stop subscribing it within one day.
It's sad not to answer off, the signal seems to be very good, but there's a lack of synchronization, opening positions here, but not closing.