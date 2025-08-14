SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Smart BTC 4203
Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St

Smart BTC 4203

Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St
2 recensioni
Affidabilità
184 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 66%
FBS-Real-9
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
962
Profit Trade:
962 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
16 516.10 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
149 301.30 USD (24 983 756 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
962 (149 301.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
149 301.30 USD (962)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
39.95%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
75
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
962 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
155.20 USD
Profitto medio:
155.20 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.55%
Previsione annuale:
6.64%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.03% (34.13 USD)
Per equità:
39.79% (42 184.82 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 923
archived 37
XAUUSD 2
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 12K
archived 137K
XAUUSD 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 25M
archived 0
XAUUSD 171
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +16 516.10 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 962
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +149 301.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-9" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 36
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 140
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 7
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
AJFFinancialServices-Live
0.00 × 5
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real30
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 164
35 più
BTC smart money management

https://fbs.partners?ibl=575709&ibp=18661712

Contract Specification for BTC: 

Spread: Floating

Contract Size: 1

Swap: 0

*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec


Valutazione media:
ccyt
24
ccyt 2025.08.14 15:42 
 

Totally rubbish. Only has one buy direction. No cut loss even lost more than 2000 points and it still continues to buy when the market is falling without stop. I am very suspecious your trade record is fake. How come only has earning record and no loss record. I am very regret having subscribed it and immediatly stop subscribing it within one day.

romerosoares
83
romerosoares 2023.08.09 16:47 
 

It's sad not to answer off, the signal seems to be very good, but there's a lack of synchronization, opening positions here, but not closing.

2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 16:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 02:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 21:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 20:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 15:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 14:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 03:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.15 15:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.15 01:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 21:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 10:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.15 04:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.06 00:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 69 days. This comprises 5.79% of days out of the 1191 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Copia

