Peter Lu

Working Ox

Peter Lu
2 recensioni
Affidabilità
153 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 142%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4 186
Profit Trade:
4 150 (99.13%)
Loss Trade:
36 (0.86%)
Best Trade:
16.57 CAD
Worst Trade:
-125.47 CAD
Profitto lordo:
6 867.04 CAD (668 939 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 154.28 CAD (93 627 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1115 (1 918.16 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 918.16 CAD (1115)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.28
Attività di trading:
93.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
116.15%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.21
Long Trade:
3 354 (80.12%)
Short Trade:
832 (19.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.95
Profitto previsto:
1.36 CAD
Profitto medio:
1.65 CAD
Perdita media:
-32.06 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-918.48 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-918.48 CAD (20)
Crescita mensile:
0.16%
Previsione annuale:
1.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 CAD
Massimale:
918.48 CAD (21.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.98% (918.48 CAD)
Per equità:
66.87% (8 672.40 CAD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 2393
GBPUSD 1346
EURUSD 423
USDJPY 18
XAUUSD 5
SPX500USD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 3.4K
GBPUSD 770
EURUSD 236
USDJPY 32
XAUUSD 5
SPX500USD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 471K
GBPUSD 73K
EURUSD 22K
USDJPY 4.5K
XAUUSD 4.8K
SPX500USD 35
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.57 CAD
Worst Trade: -125 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1115
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 918.16 CAD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -918.48 CAD

This signal aims for low risk and stable growth. The conservative trade size obviates the need to enforce a strict stop loss. As such, profit erosion is kept minimal.






Valutazione media:
stani4
26
stani4 2024.07.31 11:33   

sd

zhane123
72
zhane123 2023.02.14 18:24 
 

Amazing signals! You have minimal drawdown and consistant results. If you apply proper money management you will be very profitable with this trader.

Thank you Peter, I look forward to copying your signals for a very long time!

Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Working Ox
50USD al mese
142%
0
0
USD
11K
CAD
153
0%
4 186
99%
93%
5.94
1.36
CAD
67%
1:50
Copia

