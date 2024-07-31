- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
4 186
Profit Trade:
4 150 (99.13%)
Loss Trade:
36 (0.86%)
Best Trade:
16.57 CAD
Worst Trade:
-125.47 CAD
Profitto lordo:
6 867.04 CAD (668 939 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 154.28 CAD (93 627 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1115 (1 918.16 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 918.16 CAD (1115)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.28
Attività di trading:
93.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
116.15%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.21
Long Trade:
3 354 (80.12%)
Short Trade:
832 (19.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.95
Profitto previsto:
1.36 CAD
Profitto medio:
1.65 CAD
Perdita media:
-32.06 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-918.48 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-918.48 CAD (20)
Crescita mensile:
0.16%
Previsione annuale:
1.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 CAD
Massimale:
918.48 CAD (21.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.98% (918.48 CAD)
Per equità:
66.87% (8 672.40 CAD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|2393
|GBPUSD
|1346
|EURUSD
|423
|USDJPY
|18
|XAUUSD
|5
|SPX500USD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|3.4K
|GBPUSD
|770
|EURUSD
|236
|USDJPY
|32
|XAUUSD
|5
|SPX500USD
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|471K
|GBPUSD
|73K
|EURUSD
|22K
|USDJPY
|4.5K
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|SPX500USD
|35
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.57 CAD
Worst Trade: -125 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1115
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 918.16 CAD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -918.48 CAD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OANDA-v20 Live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.00 × 74
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 118
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 4
|
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
AxionTrade-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 10
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 6
|0.00 × 20
|
Axi-US18-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDDMauritius-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 4
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 51
This signal aims for low risk and stable growth. The conservative trade size obviates the need to enforce a strict stop loss. As such, profit erosion is kept minimal.
sd
Amazing signals! You have minimal drawdown and consistant results. If you apply proper money management you will be very profitable with this trader.
Thank you Peter, I look forward to copying your signals for a very long time!