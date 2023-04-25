SegnaliSezioni
Kendran Dwijo Santoso

Temanggung

Kendran Dwijo Santoso
1 recensione
Affidabilità
149 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 111%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
329
Profit Trade:
310 (94.22%)
Loss Trade:
19 (5.78%)
Best Trade:
114.47 USD
Worst Trade:
-101.17 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 490.14 USD (65 317 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-166.11 USD (4 072 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (226.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
545.39 USD (32)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.43
Attività di trading:
61.41%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.04%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
22.97
Long Trade:
203 (61.70%)
Short Trade:
126 (38.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
14.99
Profitto previsto:
7.06 USD
Profitto medio:
8.03 USD
Perdita media:
-8.74 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-16.84 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-101.17 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.53%
Previsione annuale:
30.71%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
101.17 USD (3.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.33% (101.17 USD)
Per equità:
24.95% (754.90 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 64
archived 58
AUDJPY 46
EURJPY 45
AUDCAD 41
CADCHF 29
AUDCHF 26
AUDNZD 20
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 224
archived 1.5K
AUDJPY 130
EURJPY 98
AUDCAD 84
CADCHF 108
AUDCHF 126
AUDNZD 35
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 15K
archived 0
AUDJPY 13K
EURJPY 9K
AUDCAD 7.9K
CADCHF 6.3K
AUDCHF 5.3K
AUDNZD 4.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +114.47 USD
Worst Trade: -101 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 32
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +226.37 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -16.84 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 1
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 2
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 25
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 38
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
0.00 × 1
DooFintech-Live 5
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 7
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 8
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
213 più
Forex trading with a robot on this real account is under the constant supervision of a trader. In case of any non-standard situation, I will intervene immediately. The settings are set in such a way as to avoid large drawdowns, while maintaining profits at an acceptable and attractive level. Trading is carried out with 6 currency pairs, there are relatively few transactions per month, since the strategy provides for waiting for a favorable moment to enter a transaction.
Valutazione media:
Mohamed Benktib
262
Mohamed Benktib 2023.04.25 18:43 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

2025.09.18 10:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 02:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.25 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.25 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 12:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.10 05:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 13:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 04:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.13 07:31
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Temanggung
30USD al mese
111%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
149
82%
329
94%
61%
14.99
7.06
USD
25%
1:500
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.