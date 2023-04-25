- Crescita
Trade:
329
Profit Trade:
310 (94.22%)
Loss Trade:
19 (5.78%)
Best Trade:
114.47 USD
Worst Trade:
-101.17 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 490.14 USD (65 317 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-166.11 USD (4 072 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (226.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
545.39 USD (32)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.43
Attività di trading:
61.41%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.04%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
22.97
Long Trade:
203 (61.70%)
Short Trade:
126 (38.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
14.99
Profitto previsto:
7.06 USD
Profitto medio:
8.03 USD
Perdita media:
-8.74 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-16.84 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-101.17 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.53%
Previsione annuale:
30.71%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
101.17 USD (3.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.33% (101.17 USD)
Per equità:
24.95% (754.90 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|64
|58
|AUDJPY
|46
|EURJPY
|45
|AUDCAD
|41
|CADCHF
|29
|AUDCHF
|26
|AUDNZD
|20
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|224
|1.5K
|AUDJPY
|130
|EURJPY
|98
|AUDCAD
|84
|CADCHF
|108
|AUDCHF
|126
|AUDNZD
|35
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|15K
|0
|AUDJPY
|13K
|EURJPY
|9K
|AUDCAD
|7.9K
|CADCHF
|6.3K
|AUDCHF
|5.3K
|AUDNZD
|4.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +114.47 USD
Worst Trade: -101 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 32
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +226.37 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -16.84 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 25
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 38
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 8
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
Forex trading with a robot on this real account is under the constant supervision of a trader. In case of any non-standard situation, I will intervene immediately. The settings are set in such a way as to avoid large drawdowns, while maintaining profits at an acceptable and attractive level. Trading is carried out with 6 currency pairs, there are relatively few transactions per month, since the strategy provides for waiting for a favorable moment to enter a transaction.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione