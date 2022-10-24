- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
5 321
Profit Trade:
4 328 (81.33%)
Loss Trade:
993 (18.66%)
Best Trade:
436.00 AUD
Worst Trade:
-199.57 AUD
Profitto lordo:
31 011.01 AUD (769 436 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13 202.08 AUD (372 947 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
38 (133.98 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 275.82 AUD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
75.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.56%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
16.19
Long Trade:
2 535 (47.64%)
Short Trade:
2 786 (52.36%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.35
Profitto previsto:
3.35 AUD
Profitto medio:
7.17 AUD
Perdita media:
-13.30 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-1 100.12 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 100.12 AUD (20)
Crescita mensile:
0.55%
Previsione annuale:
6.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 AUD
Massimale:
1 100.12 AUD (2.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.42% (1 100.12 AUD)
Per equità:
15.72% (5 006.81 AUD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2371
|EURJPY
|1612
|EURGBP
|511
|EURCHF
|327
|EURNZD
|234
|EURCAD
|144
|EURAUD
|122
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|4.7K
|EURJPY
|4.5K
|EURGBP
|2.2K
|EURCHF
|375
|EURNZD
|868
|EURCAD
|820
|EURAUD
|56
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|178K
|EURJPY
|124K
|EURGBP
|39K
|EURCHF
|20K
|EURNZD
|15K
|EURCAD
|23K
|EURAUD
|3.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +436.00 AUD
Worst Trade: -200 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +133.98 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 100.12 AUD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.83 × 142
|
ECMarkets-Live04
|2.81 × 78
|
XMGlobal-Real 6
|10.15 × 13
Trades just EUR currency pairs using 8 different bots to look for reversal movements. Each bot has different settings.
The minimum investment is $15,000. We target a return of 20% to 25% each year whilst controlling the risks around this.
For further details head to securefxtrader.com
Find below a list of all our strategies:
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR
Cradle HR MT5 SecureFX Trader
Cradle SR MT5 Secure FX Trader
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
35USD al mese
80%
2
11K
USD
USD
17K
AUD
AUD
154
100%
5 321
81%
75%
2.34
3.35
AUD
AUD
16%
1:500