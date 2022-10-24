SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader

Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
154 settimane
2 / 11K USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 80%
ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 321
Profit Trade:
4 328 (81.33%)
Loss Trade:
993 (18.66%)
Best Trade:
436.00 AUD
Worst Trade:
-199.57 AUD
Profitto lordo:
31 011.01 AUD (769 436 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13 202.08 AUD (372 947 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
38 (133.98 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 275.82 AUD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
75.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.56%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
16.19
Long Trade:
2 535 (47.64%)
Short Trade:
2 786 (52.36%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.35
Profitto previsto:
3.35 AUD
Profitto medio:
7.17 AUD
Perdita media:
-13.30 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-1 100.12 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 100.12 AUD (20)
Crescita mensile:
0.55%
Previsione annuale:
6.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 AUD
Massimale:
1 100.12 AUD (2.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.42% (1 100.12 AUD)
Per equità:
15.72% (5 006.81 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 2371
EURJPY 1612
EURGBP 511
EURCHF 327
EURNZD 234
EURCAD 144
EURAUD 122
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 4.7K
EURJPY 4.5K
EURGBP 2.2K
EURCHF 375
EURNZD 868
EURCAD 820
EURAUD 56
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 178K
EURJPY 124K
EURGBP 39K
EURCHF 20K
EURNZD 15K
EURCAD 23K
EURAUD 3.6K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +436.00 AUD
Worst Trade: -200 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +133.98 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 100.12 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.83 × 142
ECMarkets-Live04
2.81 × 78
XMGlobal-Real 6
10.15 × 13
Trades just EUR currency pairs using 8 different bots to look for reversal movements.  Each bot has different settings.

The minimum investment is $15,000.  We target a return of 20% to 25% each year whilst controlling the risks around this.

For further details head to securefxtrader.com

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.04.21 07:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 17:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 11:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.22 09:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.07 05:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.03 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 03:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.19 21:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.01.05 11:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.26 17:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2022.12.22 20:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.10.26 10:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2022.10.24 22:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2022.10.24 22:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
