Profalgo Limited

Luna AI Pro

Profalgo Limited
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
363 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2018 73%
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 138
Profit Trade:
1 894 (88.58%)
Loss Trade:
244 (11.41%)
Best Trade:
13.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-130.54 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 851.23 USD (99 109 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 728.33 USD (63 690 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
64 (207.78 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
207.78 USD (64)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
21.70%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.43%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.33
Long Trade:
863 (40.36%)
Short Trade:
1 275 (59.64%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.05
Profitto previsto:
0.06 USD
Profitto medio:
1.51 USD
Perdita media:
-11.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-129.47 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-130.54 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
11.91%
Previsione annuale:
146.29%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
158.98 USD
Massimale:
368.15 USD (87.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
46.76% (367.37 USD)
Per equità:
30.11% (236.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPAUD 380
EURAUD 334
EURCAD 278
AUDCAD 237
GBPCHF 197
EURGBP 147
GBPUSD 116
AUDUSD 112
EURCHF 110
USDCHF 102
GBPCAD 87
USDCAD 22
USDJPY 10
EURUSD 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPAUD 168
EURAUD -53
EURCAD -75
AUDCAD 99
GBPCHF -32
EURGBP -25
GBPUSD -36
AUDUSD 79
EURCHF -32
USDCHF 4
GBPCAD 3
USDCAD 6
USDJPY 17
EURUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPAUD 9.8K
EURAUD 7.6K
EURCAD 334
AUDCAD 4.8K
GBPCHF 3.8K
EURGBP -541
GBPUSD 863
AUDUSD 2.9K
EURCHF 1.6K
USDCHF 1.3K
GBPCAD 1.4K
USDCAD 986
USDJPY 560
EURUSD 50
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.52 USD
Worst Trade: -131 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 64
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +207.78 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -129.47 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 1
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 1
MarketFinancials-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.35 × 544
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.50 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.67 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
1.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 1
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
1.00 × 2
FairForex-LIVE
1.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.02 × 1757
Exness-MT5Real2
1.08 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.31 × 17641
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.35 × 43198
ICMarkets-MT5
1.39 × 8612
Exness-MT5Real24
1.50 × 2
ForexTime-Live01
1.54 × 89
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.63 × 413
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.71 × 414
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.83 × 6
Hankotrade-Live
1.85 × 629
GoMarkets-Live
1.87 × 67
161 più
Started Luna AI PRO end of April 2022


CURRENT PAIR LIST: EURAUD;EURCHF;GBPCHF;AUDUSD;AUDCAD;GBPAUD;


Best broker: https://shorturl.at/uEH12 

Best broker european clients: https://shorturl.at/kvHPY 

Recommended VPS: https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=69279


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.02.24 21:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.24 06:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 09:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.02 23:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.02 02:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.14 23:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.14 02:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.29 22:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.29 04:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.13 22:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.02.08 02:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.04 22:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 17:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.10.19 23:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.10.19 01:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.08.18 00:20
Share of trading days is too low
2023.01.10 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.01.09 23:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.27 10:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
