- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 138
Profit Trade:
1 894 (88.58%)
Loss Trade:
244 (11.41%)
Best Trade:
13.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-130.54 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 851.23 USD (99 109 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 728.33 USD (63 690 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
64 (207.78 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
207.78 USD (64)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
21.70%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.43%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.33
Long Trade:
863 (40.36%)
Short Trade:
1 275 (59.64%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.05
Profitto previsto:
0.06 USD
Profitto medio:
1.51 USD
Perdita media:
-11.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-129.47 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-130.54 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
11.91%
Previsione annuale:
146.29%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
158.98 USD
Massimale:
368.15 USD (87.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
46.76% (367.37 USD)
Per equità:
30.11% (236.28 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|380
|EURAUD
|334
|EURCAD
|278
|AUDCAD
|237
|GBPCHF
|197
|EURGBP
|147
|GBPUSD
|116
|AUDUSD
|112
|EURCHF
|110
|USDCHF
|102
|GBPCAD
|87
|USDCAD
|22
|USDJPY
|10
|EURUSD
|6
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPAUD
|168
|EURAUD
|-53
|EURCAD
|-75
|AUDCAD
|99
|GBPCHF
|-32
|EURGBP
|-25
|GBPUSD
|-36
|AUDUSD
|79
|EURCHF
|-32
|USDCHF
|4
|GBPCAD
|3
|USDCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|17
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPAUD
|9.8K
|EURAUD
|7.6K
|EURCAD
|334
|AUDCAD
|4.8K
|GBPCHF
|3.8K
|EURGBP
|-541
|GBPUSD
|863
|AUDUSD
|2.9K
|EURCHF
|1.6K
|USDCHF
|1.3K
|GBPCAD
|1.4K
|USDCAD
|986
|USDJPY
|560
|EURUSD
|50
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.52 USD
Worst Trade: -131 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 64
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +207.78 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -129.47 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MarketFinancials-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.35 × 544
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|1.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|1.00 × 2
|
FairForex-LIVE
|1.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.02 × 1757
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.08 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.31 × 17641
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.35 × 43198
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.39 × 8612
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|1.50 × 2
|
ForexTime-Live01
|1.54 × 89
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.63 × 413
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.71 × 414
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.83 × 6
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.85 × 629
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.87 × 67
