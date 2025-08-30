QuotazioniSezioni
USL: United States 12 Month Oil

35.43 USD 0.48 (1.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio USL ha avuto una variazione del -1.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.42 e ad un massimo di 35.47.

Segui le dinamiche di United States 12 Month Oil. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.42 35.47
Intervallo Annuale
31.10 40.35
Chiusura Precedente
35.91
Apertura
35.42
Bid
35.43
Ask
35.73
Minimo
35.42
Massimo
35.47
Volume
4
Variazione giornaliera
-1.34%
Variazione Mensile
-4.24%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.90%
Variazione Annuale
-1.47%
