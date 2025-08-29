QuotazioniSezioni
PTMC: Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

35.96 USD 0.29 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PTMC ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.90 e ad un massimo di 36.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.90 36.10
Intervallo Annuale
33.76 40.65
Chiusura Precedente
36.25
Apertura
36.10
Bid
35.96
Ask
36.26
Minimo
35.90
Massimo
36.10
Volume
29
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
1.58%
Variazione Semestrale
3.93%
Variazione Annuale
-2.47%
21 settembre, domenica