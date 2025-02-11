Valute / DNLI
DNLI: Denali Therapeutics Inc
12.75 USD 0.43 (3.26%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DNLI ha avuto una variazione del -3.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.72 e ad un massimo di 13.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Denali Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DNLI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.72 13.38
Intervallo Annuale
10.57 33.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.18
- Apertura
- 13.18
- Bid
- 12.75
- Ask
- 13.05
- Minimo
- 12.72
- Massimo
- 13.38
- Volume
- 3.632 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- -15.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- -56.75%
20 settembre, sabato