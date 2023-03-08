Grid Rentable Pro

Grid Rentable PRO features

  • Overbought-oversold trend filter
  • Long only and short only option
  • Add on reverse option
  • Second line of recovery option
  • Advanced News Filter
  • New, improved, highly effective trading logic 
  • Email and Push Notification system
  • Advanced Time Management system
  • Friday Exit System


Important notes

  • The minimum starting capital is $1000
  • The advised starting capital is $3000
  • For accounts from significant importance, AutoMM greater than 0.1 is not recommended. This is the equivalent of 0.01 lots initial trade on $10k account equity. In this case, the annual ROI (Return of Investment) can be expected in the 15-30% range
  • The default settings are only for GBPUSD
  • Recommended time frame M5
  • The default settings can be classified as reasonably aggressive. Please, perform your own backtests and examine the way the EA works! If these settings are too aggressive for you, then you can try the conservative settings.
  • Recommended backtest method: M5 by every tick
  • Fast backtest method: M5 open price 


Video Grid Rentable Pro
