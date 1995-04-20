ADX Trend mt4

This indicator takes input from the ADX, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram.

Great for scalping.

Settings:

ADXPeriod

Features Alerts.

How to use:

Simply attach to any chart with default setting, or set the ADXPeriod to your preference.

Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color.

Buy: 

Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g., M30-H1-H4-D)

Sell:

Red histo color on multiple timeframes.


Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.


Important to note:

  • Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

  • Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

  • You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

  • Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.


Prodotti consigliati
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicatori
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Awesome Oscillator Scanner
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Awesome Oscillator Scanner MT4 è uno strumento di trading potente progettato per un'analisi fluida e informazioni in tempo reale utilizzando l'Awesome Oscillator. Consente ai trader di monitorare più coppie di valute e timeframe, fornendo avvisi istantanei e aggiornamenti completi del mercato per rimanere davanti ai movimenti del mercato. Lo strumento organizza i segnali in un cruscotto dinamico, garantendo decisioni di trading efficienti e informate. Caratteristiche principali: Scansione senza
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicatori
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
TopArrow
Artur Khanov
Indicatori
The arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential entry points into the market in the form of arrows of the appropriate color: the up arrows (usually green) suggest opening a purchase, the red down arrows suggest selling. The appearance of arrows may be accompanied by beeps. It is usually assumed to enter at the next bar after the pointer, but there may be non-standard recommendations. Arrow indicators visually "unload" the price chart and save time for analysis: no signal – no deal, if ther
REX complete 3in1
Christophe Godart
Indicatori
This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Day Pattern
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Indicatori
Description: - D ay Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies. For whom this tool? - For developers of trading strategies and algorithms. - Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1. Features of the indicator: - There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format. - Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool. - The indicator is sui
ADX Sniper Multi mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the ADX from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1), and presents the output on the main chart. Great for scalping. Features alert for current chart's ADX. TrendLine period setting. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. User can set the period for ADX(Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, H1,Current chart) Zoom chart out completely. Hover over the lines to see the time frame applicable. Buy when Multi ADX below price; also blue dots and white line below price. Sell when Mult
Ticks ADX 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicatori
The Average Directional Movement Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Сalculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE.
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" per MT4. - L'indicatore "Morning Star pattern" è un indicatore molto potente per il trading Price Action: nessuna rielaborazione, nessun ritardo. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern rialzisti Morning Star sul grafico: segnale freccia blu sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed e-mail. - È disponibile anche il suo fratello, l'indicatore ribassista "Evening Star pattern" (segui il link qui sotto). - L'indicatore "Morning S
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Inside Bars
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicatori
The Inside Bars indicator shows Inside Bars, the Breakout Zone and Breakouts thereof. Inside Bars are an important price action pattern. The price action of an Inside Bar is completely covered by the price action of the previous bar. Inside Bars are most often used on higher timeframes. Settings Inside Bars default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. ATR factor to skip large candles - very large candles should be filtered as they often cover othe
Tiks ATR 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicatori
The  Average True Range (ATR)  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: ATR Period  - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation. The number of ticks to identify Bar  - number of single ticks that form OHLC. Price levels count  - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value). price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Сalculated bar  - number of
Trend Master Chart MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicatori
Trend Master Chart è l'indicatore di tendenza di cui hai bisogno. Si sovrappone al grafico e utilizza la codifica a colori per definire le diverse tendenze/mosse del mercato. Utilizza un algoritmo che combina due medie mobili e diversi oscillatori. I periodi di questi tre elementi sono modificabili. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo e su qualsiasi coppia. A colpo d'occhio sarai in grado di identificare una tendenza al rialzo o al ribasso e i diversi punti di ingresso in questa tendenza.
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand per MetaTrader 4 (ti invitiamo a condividere la tua recensione o il tuo feedback, positivo o negativo, in modo che altri trader possano trarre vantaggio dalla tua esperienza.) : Benvenuti nell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand. Questo indicatore è progettato per identificare le zone di offerta e domanda ininterrotte. Questo indicatore può aiutare il trader a visualizzare il mercato come zone; è possibile vedere come il prezzo rispetti alcune potent
FREE
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Inside Bar & Outside Bar Patterns Pro" per MT4. Nessuna rielaborazione, nessun ritardo. - L'indicatore "Inside Bar & Outside Bar Patterns Pro" è molto potente per il trading di Price Action. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern delle barre interne ed esterne sul grafico: - Pattern rialzisti - Segnale freccia blu sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Pattern ribassisti - Segnale freccia rossa sul grafico (vedi immagini). - La barra interna stessa ha un elevato rapporto R/R (rendime
Price Action Areas
GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
Indicatori
Price Action Areas is an indicator that draws the areas in which to intervene to buy or sell. It is suitable for those who trade using the price action . It can also be used as a support with other indicators such as the Super Channel, as you see in the images, or the MaxandMin to confirm the entry level. You can use it to view areas across multiple Time Frames and you will have a good entry signal. It is a simple but effective indicator.
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
Trend qualifier
Shaheen Hassanali
Indicatori
THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND and I am your guide. Allow me to shed  light to your surroundings in the darkness of trading. This indicator will give you the direction you need to trade with the trend. It does not require any specific settings, optimisation or curb fitting. No restrictions on symbols or time frames. It will work on metatrader 4 for any market and on all time frames. Does NOT repaint once candle closes. The Trend Qualifier is a great tool.  It also helps to reduce the clutter on your c
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicatori
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Statistics of price movements
Anatolie Micriucov
Indicatori
How to find out where to expect a price reversal with a probability of 80% - 90%? The "Statistics of Price Movements" indicator collects statistics of significant price movements, skipping all small pullbacks, for a certain period of time and displays them in Excel file. Sort the data in ascending order and get statistics of price reversals in 80%, 85%, 90%, 95% of all cases! (for example, in 2 years!) After the reversal, the price will move from 1000 pips or more! So... Open the daily cha
Visual Dragon State Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Dragon State Indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to empower traders by giving them the foundation to optimize it further. This indicator is not optimized, making it a perfect choice for traders who love to tweak and customize trading tools to suit their unique strategies. The Logic Behind the Indicator The Dragon State Indicator identifies pivotal market movements using these components: Buy and Sell Signals: Buy Signal: Clearly displayed with lime-green arrows when conditions suggest
Price Aleart
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicatori
Price Alert indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels that are set by the trader. If you use e-mail alert feature, don't forget to set the e-mail settings in your MetaTrader platform options window.   Input parameters: WhenPriceGoesAbovePIP - if the price exceeds the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered. WhenPriceGoesBelowPIP - if the price goes below the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered. WhenPriceIs
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
M1 Scalper Mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator is excellent for scalping on the M1 or M5 chart. Uses a special algorithm for the lines. No need to set up the indicator. Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually after visually confirming the line displays. NB: Make sure to download M1 history before testing and use. How to use: Simply attach to M1 or M5 chart. Zoom chart out completely. Sell when all lines above the white line (PriceLine). Sniper line crosses above white line. Buy when all lines below the white lin
Trend Radar Chart Tracker
Natasha Diedericks
3 (2)
Indicatori
Easily track and trade with the trend using this indicator. Uses a circle and line to indicate the trend direction. Excellent for channels. Features alert function. Parameter TrendPeriod can be changed to your preference. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. Blue circle plus blue line cross below price = Buy. Red circle plus red line  cross above price = Sell. Best results when taking higher time frames into consideration before entering a trade. (Hint: Wait for the radar/circle to appear on
FREE
ZigZag Bullets
Natasha Diedericks
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the ZigZag and ADX indicators, combined with a special trend algorithm. You also get a Moving Average on the chart to determine trend direction. Great for scalping. Perfect for channels. Features alert functions. BulletPeriod. Parameter TrendLinePeriod for the MA line. Change to your preference. Try 200. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. Sell on red bullets, with red MA line above price. Enter on bullets closest to this line. Buy on blue bullets, with blue
Trend Alligator
Natasha Diedericks
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the Alligator indicator. Great for scalping. Great for identifying new trends. This indicator can be used on all time frames and pairs. Features alert functions. Parameters: Alerts JawsPeriod JawsShift TeethPeriod TeethShift LipsPeriod LipsShift How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Sell when all 3 red lines cross above white line. Buy when all 3 blue lines cross below white line. Best results when checking the higher time frames (3 or mo
Trend SR
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from Support and Resistance levels, combined with a special trend filter. Easily spot tops and bottoms, and trade with more confidence. Great for scalping or long-term trading. This indicator can be used on all time frames and pairs. Features alert function. No need to set up the indicator. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. Red histogram line color = Selling opportunities. Blue histogram line color = Buying opportunities. See pictures below. To spot highs/tops a
SR Arrows
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator gives you arrows, two SR lines and a white trend line. Uses a special trend algorithm to plot the arrows, combined with support and resistance inputs. Perfect for channel trading. Features alert functions. Parameter TrendArrowPeriod. Parameter TrendLinePeriod. (Change to your preference) How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Zoom in the chart, to see the two blue SR lines and arrows more clearly. It is very important to wait for a new blue SR line to appear
Three Moving Trender
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator gives you a modified version of three Moving Averages. Great for scalping. Does not feature any alerts, and is best used manually after confirming multi line displays. Settings: Period1  Period2 Period3 Period4 How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Buy when the 4 lines converge below the price. Sell when the 4 lines converge above the price. Take note of the slope of Period4. See example pictures below. Best results when looking at three or more time frame
MTF Moving Trender
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator displays a modified version of Moving Averages for multiple time frames: Current (TF indicator is attached to), M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly. NB: Make sure to download currency history before testing and use. No need to set up the indicator. Features an audible alert function for the current chart's line. How to use: Simply attach to M5 chart. Hover over the lines to see the line's time frame. Buy when more than two MTF lines cross closely together below the pri
ZigZag Sniper
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator gives you a modified ZigZag, combined with a special algorithm. Great for scalping. Perfect for channel trading. Parameter TrendPeriod. Features alert functions.  How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Buy when the line crosses below the price, and blue arrow. Sell when the line crosses above the price, and red arrow. It helps to keep the audible alert set to true. Best results when checking two or more timeframes before entering trades. (See comment #1 for
MA with PSar Crossings
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator gives you PSar crossings in the form of blue and yellow dots on the chart, as well as a Moving Average. Parameters: MAPeriod (Change to your preference) Alerts PSarStep PSarShift PSarMaximum How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Sell on yellow dots, with white MA line above price.  Buy on blue dots, with white MA line below price. Best results when checking the higher time frames before entering trades. Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on o
MTF PSar Trender
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator gives you the PSars for multiple time frames: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, Daily, Weekly, Monthly. Features Alert function for current Psar. Good results on M5. How to use: Download M1 history for testing. Hover over the different colors to see different timeframes. Simply attach to any chart. Take note of higher time frames before entering trades on lower time frames. (Zoom the H1/H4/Daily chart out completely) Sell when Multiple PSars cross above the price. Example: M1-M5-M15-M30-H
Mountains
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
Visual helper for spotting peaks and troughs. Alerts. PSar settings for trend direction determination. Great for scalping. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. To spot peaks and troughs, zoom chart out completely. Sell on red dots. Best results when red dot appears on 3 or more time frames. Buy on blue dots. Best results when blue dot appears on 3 or more time frames. If used on lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30), please make sure to check higher timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fi
Trend Tracker Helper MT4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
Easily track how the price moves in a separate indicator window with this trend indicator. Great for scalping or long-term trading. Helps you find best entry points for your trades after reaching a certain level, and easily identify where you can exit your trades. This indicator can be used on all time frames and pairs. Features alert function. No need to set up the indicator. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. NB : Look to the extreme zones (oversold/overbought) when looking for new trade
Multi RSI Pro mt4
Natasha Diedericks
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the RSI from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1), and presents the output on the main chart. Great for scalping. Features alerts for the current chart's TrendLine above or below price. TrendLine period setting. Multi RSI period settings. How to use: Simply attach to M5 (Scalping - zoom chart out completely on M5) or use on higher time frames' charts. Zoom chart out completely to get a better view of the chart. Hover over the lines to see the time frame applicable.
ADX Sniper Multi mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the ADX from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1), and presents the output on the main chart. Great for scalping. Features alert for current chart's ADX. TrendLine period setting. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. User can set the period for ADX(Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, H1,Current chart) Zoom chart out completely. Hover over the lines to see the time frame applicable. Buy when Multi ADX below price; also blue dots and white line below price. Sell when Mult
Price Trender mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator uses a special algorithm to plot the 4 lines for trading. Great for scalping. Features alerts. Settings for trend filters. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Buy when the three pink lines converge below the green line. Sell when the three pink lines converge above the green line. Best results when looking at three or more time frames, and the three blue lines have just converged below or above the green line. Use as you see fit for your strategy. Best re
RSI Trend Trader mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the RSI, combined with a trend filter. Great for scalping. Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually. Settings: TrendFilterPeriod RSIPeriod Set these parameters to your preference. How to use: Attach to any chart with default settings. Can be used on any time frame. If used on lower time frames, check higher time frames too. Buy : - Wait for blue histo color to cross above level 50, then open buys. **Best results when checking the higher time frames to
Trend Histo mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator uses 2 trend filters. Great for scalping. Features alerts Settings: TrendFilterPeriod1 TrendFilterPeriod2 How to use: Attach to any chart with default settings, or set to your preference. Can be used on any time frame. If used on lower time frames, check higher time frames too. Buy : - Blue histo color. Sell : - Red histo color. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy. Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs (Metals, Minors). Important to not
Trend Chart mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
Displays multiple trend indicators on the main chart. Great for scalping. Settings: LWMA SMA SSMA EMA ADX (red and blue dots), and PSar Alerts for ADX crosses. How to use: Can be used on any time frame.  Buy : - Blue dot first. - Then PSar and 3 MAs cross below price. **Best results when confirming the higher time frames too. Sell : - Red dot first. - Then PSar and 3 MAs cross above price. **Best results when confirming the higher time frames too. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your stra
Multi RSI Arrows mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the RSI from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1/M30), and presents the output as lines above or below the price, on the main chart. Great for scalping. Features alerts for the current time frame's RSI (the Arrows). Settings: RSI period settings for M/W/D/H4/H1/M30/Current. (Set to your preference) PSar settings for trend determination; for current chart's time frame. How to use: Simply attach to M5 (Scalping - zoom chart out completely on M5) or use on higher time
Price Trender Indicator
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
Uses a trend filter to plot the lines and arrows. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod: change to your preference. Alerts. How to use: Can be used on any time frame. Attached to chart, and wait for arrow to appear on multiple timeframes. Buy : -  Blue arrow and blue line cross below price on multiple time frames; e.g., on D,W,M or H1,H4,Daily or M30,H1,H4 Sell : -  Yellow arrow and red line cross above price on multiple time frames; e.g., on D,W,M   or H1, H4, Daily or  M30,H1,H4 **Best re
Pro Trader mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the RSI and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: No need to set up the indicator. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g,. M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  across on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy. Best results on Major
PTT mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the RSI and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod RSIPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g,. M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  across on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy. Best results on Major Pairs, but
SLT mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from a trend filter and 2 oscillators, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as 2 lines and arrows. Great for scalping. Settings: No need to set up the indicator. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart Zoom chart in to get a better view of the lines. Buy:  Blue arrow. Best results when entering buys above the 0.00 level, and confirming on higher timeframes too. Sell: Red arrow. Best results when entering sells below the 0.00 level,   a
ADT mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from Accumulation/Distribution and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default setting, or set the TrendPeriod to your preference. Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g., M30-H1-H4-D) Sell: Red histo color  on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and us
OBV Trend mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the OBV and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default setting, or set the TrendPeriod to your preference. Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g., M15-M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit
Daily Channel Pro mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
Use this indicator to help determine when to open buys or sells based on the slope and direction of the channel. Excellent for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod. Deviation. ChannelPeriod. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. To use on lower timeframes (M1,M5,M30), you'll need to start setting the Deviation from 0.01 and increase it if needed. If used on lower timeframes  ( M1,M5,M30,H1), confirm on higher timeframes (H4,D,W) before entering trades. H1: Set Deviation to 0.5. H4:
Only Line mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
Use this indicator to help determine when to open buys or sells based on the color of the line. Excellent for scalping. Settings: Deviation. TrendPeriod. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. When used on lower timeframes (M1,M5,M30,H1), confirm on higher timeframes.  Buy:  Blue line below price. Best results when line is blue on multiple timeframes. Sell: Red line above price. Best results when line is red on multiple timeframes. Or change settings, b
Level Trend Trader mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator uses a special algorithm to plot the 4 lines for trading. Great for scalping. Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually after confirming the line displays. No need to set up the indicator. How to use: Attach to any chart. Can be used on any time frame. If used on lower time frames, check higher time frames for confirmation. Buy : - Wait for green and white lines to be above the level 50 dotted line, then open buys. - Buy when the green line crosses below the white line
Trend Sniper mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from a trend filter to determine best entries for trades, on the crossings of the two lines. Excellent for scalping. A simple indicator that doesn't need setting up. Does not feature any alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. When used on lower timeframes, also confirm on higher timeframes.  Buy:  Blue line moves to Level-0 yellow dotted line. Best results when confirming this on multiple timeframes, e.g., Daily-Weekly-Monthly. Sell: Red line moves to Level-0
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione