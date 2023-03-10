Divergence Hedge Gold v1

The Strategy Maid EA is a is a helpful tool to help improve your trading style along your trading journey.

This EA has also perfect for traders that uses scalping strategy because of the chart button you can buysell and close trades with just one click.

Another great feature about this ea is that you can place your risk and reward in pips on the chart button also.

Another problem with forex trading is trade management. You have probably encountered a situation where you stepped away from the screen for a moment and the market made a sudden move. If you had been at your computer at the time, you would have been able to gain a lot more by reacting quickly enough.

In this situation, the best solution is to set up a robot to control your trades 24 hours a day, This EA is able to do that job for you.

 These are the magical features the Strategy EA can do:

. Trailing Stop

. Trailing Pending Orders

. Break Even

. Partially Close

. Take Profit in positive dollars

. Stop Loss in negative dollars


Special Feature

. Martingale your entry automatically....


Filtro:
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:23 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohamed H A Dabouqi
1585
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed H A Dabouqi 2024.06.05 13:50
You are welcome👍📊
Raymond Clemens
144
Raymond Clemens 2023.04.09 17:46 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohamed H A Dabouqi
1585
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed H A Dabouqi 2024.06.05 13:50
You are welcome👍📊
Rispondi alla recensione