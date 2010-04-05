IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA.

This EA is designed to pass the challenges of the following prop firms (This list will be updated every week):

-Next Step Funded

-Funding Pips(MT5)

-Nova Funding





Features:

-No license required.

-Unlimited uses.

-Working symbol: US30(Dow Jones).

-Timeframe: any (not sensitive, but M1 recommended).

-It is mandatory that the server does not have slippage.





Parameters:

Mode: (true) If you want to try the demo.

CancelOrder: Cancel the pending order if it is not filled at the next tick.

TickSize: Pair tick size.

Distance: Distance from the price at which the order will be placed.

StopLoss: Distance at which the Stop Loss of the order will be placed.

LotSize: Order Volume.