Gold Renko EA
- Experts
- Jaime Trujillo Segui
- Versione: 3.0
- Aggiornato: 26 gennaio 2023
- Attivazioni: 5
Gold Renko EA is an Expert Advisor for trading Gold (XAUUSD).
Recommendations:
- Only use the EA on Renko Flip Chart.
- 5 Type of Strategy: Intraday and Medium Term.
- Risk Management: Auto Lot Size based on the % risk.
- Be patient, try the EA for at least 1 month. It is a trend EA so we need some trend.
- All trades have a Stop Loss
- No grid, No martingale
- Must work 24/7. Using VPS is recommended.
MQL5 Channel Group:
- To download all the files needed for create Renko Chart, backtesting and presets join my Channel
- https://www.mql5.com/es/channels/GoldRenkoEA