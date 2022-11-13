Blow Stopper EA V3

3.67


Blow Stopper EA V3 – Your Ultimate Trading Edge

Ready to elevate your trading game? Introducing Blow Stopper EA V3, the cutting-edge trading tool meticulously crafted to turn market uncertainty into opportunity. Designed by the visionary Tsietsi Gladson Nyathi, this groundbreaking Expert Advisor delivers unmatched precision, unparalleled risk management, and consistent profitability across EURUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURCHF, and XAUUSD (GOLD).

Why Blow Stopper EA V3 is Unstoppable

💡 Precision Like Never Before
Say goodbye to guesswork. Blow Stopper EA utilizes a proprietary strategy with 7 Ichimoku setups that all must agree on a single direction before taking action. This means no random trades—just highly calculated entries.

🔒 Next-Level Risk Management
No traditional Take Profit. No gambling. Instead, Blow Stopper EA uses a trailing Stop Loss to lock in profits while allowing trades to flourish in strong market trends. Every trade is shielded with +/-85 pip trailing SL, ensuring your capital is always protected.

🚀 Set It and Let It Grow
This isn’t about fast, risky wins—it’s about sustainable growth. Trades are held for days or weeks, letting you focus on what matters most while your account grows steadily in the background.

What Makes Blow Stopper EA Stand Out?

Exceptional Adaptability: Works seamlessly with a range of brokers and account types (ECN, Raw, or Standard) with low spreads.
No Overtrading: Opens trades only when all 7 Ichimoku setups confirm—ensuring top-tier accuracy.
Automatic Adjustments: The built-in Auto Lot feature recalculates risk dynamically, even if SL hits.
Easy Setup: No complicated configurations. Default settings work perfectly for most brokers (only minor adjustments for time zones may be needed).

Specifications

  • Trading Type: Technical (H1 Timeframe).
  • Minimum Deposit: $100.
  • Brokers: Works with any broker that supports Expert Advisors (low spread accounts highly recommended).
  • Pairs Supported: Top-performing forex pairs and XAUUSD (GOLD).
  • VPS: Optional, but recommended for uninterrupted performance.

Why Act Now?

🚨 Limited Time Offer: For a short time only, get lifetime access for just $150 USD (valid until 30 December 2025). Don’t wait—secure your edge in the market at a fraction of the cost!

Join the Winning Team

Proven Results: Check out our YouTube channel and Facebook page for real backtests and success stories.
Personalized Support: Purchase today and enjoy one-on-one guidance to optimize your experience, including tailored settings for XAUUSD.

Take Action Today

Success is waiting for those who act. Visit our Facebook page: Blow Stopper EA now to secure your lifetime access. Let’s revolutionize your trading journey together—because with Blow Stopper EA V3, your success is inevitable.

Video Blow Stopper EA V3
Recensioni 4
Sibusiso Sigenu
27
Sibusiso Sigenu 2023.09.15 19:49 
 

The most reliable EA, I've seen. Support is timeless and very professional. Highly recommend for all users.

master fu
19
master fu 2023.09.15 19:09 
 

I have experienced onl good results with this EA, it is very reliable and helps a lot this EA is a good one get your copy today!!!!!

Paeivi Pauliina Seppaelae
403
Paeivi Pauliina Seppaelae 2023.09.29 16:35 
 

Worst EA ever. Don't waste your time and money for the EA which works very slowly, and caused to me huge losses by fully wrong direction of the trades. Developers friends and his own other accounts leaves here fantastic feedbacks. Don't believe nice reviews here.

EDIT Oct.10th. BlowStopper EA should be renamed as BlowStarter. Massive loss yesterday (1726$ and 1864$) EUR-JPY sell position. EA had opened both trades with lot size 3!!! Thank God this happened on my 100 demo account, not on live account. Otherwise my account would be now blown!

EDIT Oct.24th 2023

This Mr. Tsietsi Gladson Nyathi behind the Blow Stopper contacted me a few days ago again, and sent me link to a Youtube he had created about me with the profile pictures he had found about me from my Facebook. Here is copy-paste about his message to me here in MQL5:

"I'm not done with you so why block me. Check your video first. All your pictures, kids, life and numbers are there so I don't know why you block me from Messenger."

People here, you are not stupid. This developer of Blow Stopper EA must be mentally disturbed. Who normal person does a public Youtube video about a disappointed client?

He keeps a Whatsapp group for the people who buys/rents his EA. If you dare to do the same mistake like i did ( I asked in the WA group one day if the EA opens trades for others because it didn't open that day anything to me), Mr. Blow gets mad.

And you get his revence by Youtube video.

Goldameyer
22
Goldameyer 2023.09.19 08:16 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Tsietsi Gladson Nyathi
473
Risposta dello sviluppatore Tsietsi Gladson Nyathi 2023.09.22 18:51
Thank you for choosing us.
Enjoy our EA and let it grow your account without having to touch anything 🌬️🔥🌪️🌪️
Sibusiso Sigenu
27
Sibusiso Sigenu 2023.09.15 19:49 
 

The most reliable EA, I've seen. Support is timeless and very professional. Highly recommend for all users.

Tsietsi Gladson Nyathi
473
Risposta dello sviluppatore Tsietsi Gladson Nyathi 2023.09.22 18:52
Thank you for the recommendation. Enjoy killing those prop firms with our EA.
master fu
19
master fu 2023.09.15 19:09 
 

I have experienced onl good results with this EA, it is very reliable and helps a lot this EA is a good one get your copy today!!!!!

Tsietsi Gladson Nyathi
473
Risposta dello sviluppatore Tsietsi Gladson Nyathi 2023.09.22 18:53
Thanks for your recommendations. Enjoy using our EA.
