Adapter Trend
- Indicatori
- Vitalii Zakharuk
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Indicator of peaks and direction of the trend Adapter Trend. Uses all one parameter for settings. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually similarize so that there is a slight projection of the peaks on the corresponding graph. The indicator displays both entry points and the trend itself. Then confirm the signal with some oscillator, for example RSI. It also does not hurt to correct your actions, taking into account some kind of flat indicator.
Options:
- Length - the number of bars to calculate the indicator.