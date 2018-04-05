EA Goldfish





Main strategy of this Experts Advisor is based on Daily High and Daily Low. If today's price break yesterday's high or low, this Experts will open trade.

Please consider that is Experts are Martingale. But, their distance already set on the EA's program. FYI, distance for every order (on martingale) is also based on Fibonacci Retracement. It'll make every order not too close or too far. It's also help when the market are ranging/sideways. And, our maximum opened trade per symbols/pairs are only 8.

This Experts Advisor can be run on all broker. No broker specification needed. But, for best result I recommend you to use it at Zero-StopLevel-Broker and Free-Swap-Broker.

Feel Free To Contact Me!





Expert Advisor Features :

Lots : You can adjust your lots based on your equity (we recommend to calculate your lots based on equity if you run this Experts with another Experts in one Account, but if You run this Experts in separated account, use Balance to adjust your Lots) Takeprofit : In this input parameter, we use Points not Pip/Pip s Lot Multiplier : Input parameter to adjust your Lots Multiplier (in Martingale), default input are 1.2. You can adjust it on your own, please calculate it based on your equity also Daily Target (optional) : You can use this feature or not, if you fill it (not Zero value) this Experts won't open a new trade if today's profit are enough (based on your input). This input units are in $ (Money-Based-Calculation not Point-Based-Calculation ) Magic Number : This input parameter helps you to separate this Experts if you are running it in one account simultaneously with another Experts. Another of that, you can also use this Experts for another symbols/pairs





We Recommend :



Use Minimum Balance of $1000 You can use it on every account type (Micro, Cent, Standard, etc)

You can use it on every account type (Micro, Cent, Standard, etc) Minimum Account Leverage are 1:500

We Recommend You to use this Experts in Symbols : GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD

Use this Experts in 5 Minutes Timeframe (M5) or higher and lower than Daily Timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4)







