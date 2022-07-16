JKjr Billy manual trading assistance
- Ying Chau Billy Yeung
I am a student of JK sir(https://www.frmki.com/) from Hong Kong. I wrote this program to assist me to trade like JK sir with smaller amount of money. His trading technique is so powerful. With less than 2 months of trial, my balance increased to almost 300% !!!
with the program, you can
- easily set many orders take profit and stop loss by the following ways:
- by fixed point
- by average point
- by trendline line
- open order by entering the risk amount (eg 2%) and 3 lines: yellow line (limit order line), green line (take profit line) and red line (stop loss line). lot size will be calculated for you automatically.
If you are also a student of JK sir, you can contact me personally. I will demonstrate how to use the program face to face