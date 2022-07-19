Neural Predictor MT4

In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indicator is trained on the history of cause-samples and effect-samples, forming a kind of cumulative effect-sample, that is, a forecast.

Next the generated forecast is checked for its expressed tendency, and if it satisfies, then this forecast can be taken into account.

At the same time, the forecast candles are repainted in a different color, and the price levels recommended for placement stop-loss and take-profit also appear.





As an expected result in case of a correct forecast - a profitable deal brings several shares of profit.

As an expected result in case of an incorrect forecast - an unprofitable deal brings only one share of loss.





The frequency of full recalculation/retraining is equal to the frequency of the lower timeframe, which is assigned automatically, or can be selected arbitrarily via the input variable.