Here We Gold MT4
- Experts
- Anantachai Meetham
- Versione: 1.0
"Here We Gold" is an EA suitable for trading XAUUSD with M15 timeframe. It has a principle for entering orders using indicators such as Candle pattern, MACD, and RSI. The profit principle involves using a Trailing stop.
Recovery system, no grid Strategy.
Info
Minimum recommended account size: 300 USD
Lot size : Fix lot 0.01
Timeframe : M15
Symbol : XAUUSD
For better result, please use low spread broker.
Recommended broker : IC Market
Live Account (Myfxbook): https://shorturl.asia/0axzG
надо оптимизировать