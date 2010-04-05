DowPro
- Experts
- Ahmed Osama Abdelazem Almarsfawy
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 12 febbraio 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 index. This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision.
Suitable for FTMO and Prop firms, and at low risk!
The default settings are suitable for passing the challenge 100k
DowPro is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies.
Operates autonomously upon setup, detecting market movements and executing optimal trades without the need for constant monitoring.
Features:
- The popular Indice US30
- A tested product developed by skilled programmers
- Further development ofthe project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost.
- A private group with excellent support that will assist you at every step Panel with information about daily profits, news, current stock market session, and more..
- Stock Indexes EA utilizes a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to assess market conditions and identify profitable trading opportunities within the US30 pairs.
- The robot incorporates robust risk management strategies to protect capital and optimize returns. It includes features such as stop-loss orders, take-profit levels, and position sizing to manage risk effectively.
- The EA is designed to adapt to changing market conditions. It can adjust its trading parameters based on volatility, trend strength, and other relevant factors to ensure optimal performance in various market environments.
- The robot operates on a fully automated basis, eliminating emotional decision-making. This allows traders to benefit from 24/5 trading without constant manual monitoring
- Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. Each of our EAs is unique, we did not see the point in creating five different panels for five different robots
Information:
- Pair: US30
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum lots: 0.01
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Minimum deposit: 2000
- Leverage: 1:30 up to 1:1000
- Type of account: Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN