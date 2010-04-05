Gold Expert Gold

Hello all, the expert works on gold only on clock timing
The expert works digitally to determine the trend and enter into a BUY or SELL deal
With a pending deal suspended, opposite the open deal, at a number of points in the Step box
If you have a gold chart, there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the gold price
A zero is added to the existing number
It is preferable that the space be equal to 200 points, and with the addition of a zero, the number will be equal to 2000.
The expert works with the lot multiples system by multiplying another lot by 2
The expert has the ability to track profits with a number of points and also track profits in the dollar currency
Watch the video explaining the expert settings
Parameters:

Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
win_USD : Profit in the dollar currency Close all together on the profit found here
If it equals zero, it does not work.
StartTrailingPercent : Chasing the profit in the dollar currency if it equals zero does not work.
TrailingStop: Chasing profit by a number of points
If it equals zero, it does not work.
Step : Controlling the opening distance of pending trades
It is preferable to place 200 points .
Max_SPREAD : Controlling the size of the spread for opening trades
Start_Time: Start Time in Platform timing. EA starting time.
End_Time: Ending Time in Platform timing. EA Ending Time.
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:
gold

Broker link from here



Time Frame:

1H Time frame

Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit : 500 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01
