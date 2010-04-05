Gold Expert Gold

Hello all, the expert works on gold only on clock timing

The expert works digitally to determine the trend and enter into a BUY or SELL deal

With a pending deal suspended, opposite the open deal, at a number of points in the Step box

If you have a gold chart, there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the gold price

A zero is added to the existing number

It is preferable that the space be equal to 200 points, and with the addition of a zero, the number will be equal to 2000.

The expert works with the lot multiples system by multiplying another lot by 2

The expert has the ability to track profits with a number of points and also track profits in the dollar currency

Watch the video explaining the expert settings

Parameters:





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

win_USD : Profit in the dollar currency Close all together on the profit found here

If it equals zero, it does not work.

StartTrailingPercent : Chasing the profit in the dollar currency if it equals zero does not work.

TrailingStop: Chasing profit by a number of points

If it equals zero, it does not work.

Step : Controlling the opening distance of pending trades

It is preferable to place 200 points .

Max_SPREAD : Controlling the size of the spread for opening trades

Start_Time: Start Time in Platform timing. EA starting time.

End_Time: Ending Time in Platform timing. EA Ending Time.

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

Currency:

gold





Time Frame:





1H Time frame





Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :





Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.





Min Recommended Deposit : 500 USD or Equivalent amount.





Lot 0.01