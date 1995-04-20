FST Super Support and Resistance BOX

Introducing our advanced Indicator, a groundbreaking tool for identifying support and resistance zones with unmatched precision. Elevate your trading strategy with a host of features, including a dual-color upper and lower box system that allows for easy visual recognition of market trends.


Key Features:

  1. Dual-Color Box for the Support and Resistance Zones

    Customize your analysis with dual-color box. The upper and lower boxes offer distinct colors, providing a clear visual representation of support and resistance levels.

    This feature is only available in the Number of Bars Mode.

  2. Multi-Timeframe

    Gain a broader perspective with multi-timeframe analysis. Evaluate support and resistance zones across different timeframes, providing a comprehensive view of market dynamics.

  3. Normal Mode and Number of Bars Mode

    Customize your analysis approach with two distinct modes. Choose the normal mode for traditional analysis or opt for the number of bars mode to adapt your strategy based on historical data, giving you added flexibility.

  4. Margin Integration for Zone Adjustment

    Take control of your analysis with the integrated margin feature. Adjust the width of support and resistance zones based on your preference, allowing for a flexible and personalized trading approach.

  5. Notification System for Timely Alerts

    Stay ahead of market shifts with our robust notification system. Receive alerts through pop-ups, emails, or mobile notifications, ensuring you never miss crucial trading opportunities.

  6. Sound Alerts for Immediate Action

    Enhance your responsiveness with customizable sound alerts. Set unique tones for different scenarios, including an alarm to wake you up for significant market movements.


Our Indicator is designed for traders seeking precision, adaptability, and a comprehensive analysis tool. Tailor your support and resistance zones, stay connected with versatile alerts, and explore multi-timeframe capabilities.

Whether you prefer a normal or number of bars mode, our indicator empowers you with a new level of confidence in your trading decisions. Experience the future of technical analysis.

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130937

Strategy tester

While testing our indicator in the strategy tester, be sure to look at the Journal tab to see what the indicator would have done outside the tester.
You will see message like :
- "Would have popped an alert outside the tester."
- "Would have sended a notification outside the tester."
- "Would have sended an email outside the tester."

