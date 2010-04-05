Time Limit EA

This EA uses a very unique logic.

I don't really want to say this, but it enters the market shortly before a new candlestick forms.

The reason for this is that entering when a new candlestick forms is too late.

By entering just before, you can capture profits quickly.

However, it's essential to set a reasonable stop loss.

It is highly recommended to use it on a VPS (Virtual Private Server) close to the MT4 server to minimize entry delays, as delays in entry can lead to less favorable results.

Please try to find the best settings for it.

I am running with TF5 with a default set.



MQ5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2083005?

