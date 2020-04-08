XTrade

★xTrend★ The trend becomes obviously！

■Advangtage■

・The trend becomes obviusly：Connect different color and width rise line,fall line and range line to present the overall trend of the period from spefied past time to now.It's usefull for speedy discretionary trading!

・Pips can be displayed：Displaying pips to help to know how much changed in that line obviously and immediately!

・Simply to setting：Only few settings about the period,the color and width,and whether to display pips.

・Unique algorithm：The algorithm comes from many years experience and it's the only one in the world!And it's accuracy rate is  excellent!

・Apply to any time frame

・Apply to any currency pair

・Apply to any fx broker

・Support both MT4 and MT5

・Support for multi languages


