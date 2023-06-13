Jayanthi EA

Jayanthi EA trades the breakouts from daily relative high and low. For the entry, stop orders are used for the fastest possible execution. 
The back tests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. There might be better or worse settings. The back tests shown below were done with a 2% risk per trade which can be considered as "low risk". 

Recommendations:

  • Platform = MT4
  • Timeframe = H4 or D1
  • Recommended Pairs = XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Money Management = Recommended  2% (Risk Per Trade)
Features:
  • Does not use dangerous martingale or grid strategies
  • Fixed stop loss, which allows you to control the maximum level of risk per trade
  • The advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it possible to achieve compound interest;
  • Uses the classic system of technical analysis for breakouts of price levels, proven for decades, modernized for the modern Gold market.

Monitoring Real Signal : 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2251746

    Attention! Jayanthi EA trades at a strictly specified GMT time. The standard GMT offset is GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer. If your broker's time zone is different from GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer, you should contact me to get a Preset for your broker.


