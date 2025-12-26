Specifiche
Hello,
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer for a long-term professional collaboration, focused on the development, optimization, and improvement of Expert Advisors and automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
Requirements:
-
Strong knowledge of MQL5 and EA development for MT5
-
Solid understanding of trading, not only programming, including experience with:
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
-
ICT methodologies
-
Trend-following, pullbacks, breakouts, price action
-
Risk management and money management strategies
-
-
Real trading experience, preferably on live markets
-
Ability to:
-
Optimize Expert Advisors and trading software
-
Use Strategy Tester and perform advanced optimizations
-
Improve robustness, stability, and performance of systems
-
-
Clean, well-structured, and documented code
Please include in your CV/application:
-
Your trading experience (years, markets, strategies used)
-
Your MQL5 programming experience (years, type of projects)
-
Examples of previous work (if possible, attach:
-
Screenshots of EAs
-
Backtest results
-
Projects you have developed)
-
-
Specific technical skills (custom indicators, complex logic, order management, filters, etc.)
-
Your price (hourly rate or fixed price per project)
Important:
-
You must be regularly available and responsive
-
Ability to provide constant updates on work progress
-
Willingness to collaborate, discuss logic, and refine strategies
-
Reliability, professionalism, and respect for deadlines are mandatory
Contact:
Please include a direct contact (Telegram, WhatsApp, or email) in your application so I can reach you easily.
Only serious and qualified developers interested in a professional collaboration are invited to apply, providing as much information as possible.
Best regards