Hello,

I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer for a long-term professional collaboration, focused on the development, optimization, and improvement of Expert Advisors and automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5.

Requirements:

  • Strong knowledge of MQL5 and EA development for MT5

  • Solid understanding of trading, not only programming, including experience with:

    • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

    • ICT methodologies

    • Trend-following, pullbacks, breakouts, price action

    • Risk management and money management strategies

  • Real trading experience, preferably on live markets

  • Ability to:

    • Optimize Expert Advisors and trading software

    • Use Strategy Tester and perform advanced optimizations

    • Improve robustness, stability, and performance of systems

  • Clean, well-structured, and documented code

Please include in your CV/application:

  • Your trading experience (years, markets, strategies used)

  • Your MQL5 programming experience (years, type of projects)

  • Examples of previous work (if possible, attach:

    • Screenshots of EAs

    • Backtest results

    • Projects you have developed)

  • Specific technical skills (custom indicators, complex logic, order management, filters, etc.)

  • Your price (hourly rate or fixed price per project)

Important:

  • You must be regularly available and responsive

  • Ability to provide constant updates on work progress

  • Willingness to collaborate, discuss logic, and refine strategies

  • Reliability, professionalism, and respect for deadlines are mandatory

Contact:

Please include a direct contact (Telegram, WhatsApp, or email) in your application so I can reach you easily.

Only serious and qualified developers interested in a professional collaboration are invited to apply, providing as much information as possible.

Best regards


