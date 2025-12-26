Hello,

I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer for a long-term professional collaboration, focused on the development, optimization, and improvement of Expert Advisors and automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5.

Requirements:

Strong knowledge of MQL5 and EA development for MT5

Solid understanding of trading , not only programming, including experience with: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ICT methodologies Trend-following, pullbacks, breakouts, price action Risk management and money management strategies

Real trading experience , preferably on live markets

Ability to: Optimize Expert Advisors and trading software Use Strategy Tester and perform advanced optimizations Improve robustness, stability, and performance of systems

Clean, well-structured, and documented code

Please include in your CV/application:

Your trading experience (years, markets, strategies used)

Your MQL5 programming experience (years, type of projects)

Examples of previous work (if possible, attach: Screenshots of EAs Backtest results Projects you have developed)

Specific technical skills (custom indicators, complex logic, order management, filters, etc.)

Your price (hourly rate or fixed price per project)

Important:

You must be regularly available and responsive

Ability to provide constant updates on work progress

Willingness to collaborate, discuss logic, and refine strategies

Reliability, professionalism, and respect for deadlines are mandatory

Contact:

Please include a direct contact (Telegram, WhatsApp, or email) in your application so I can reach you easily.

Only serious and qualified developers interested in a professional collaboration are invited to apply, providing as much information as possible.

Best regards