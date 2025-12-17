I am looking for a senior MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor developer to replicate an existing TradingView strategy written in Pine Script.





IMPORTANT:

This is NOT a simple EA.

The TradingView logic is ONE code but it contains THREE different strategies working together.





Project overview:

- Replication of TradingView strategy logic (bar-close logic, no repaint)

- 3 strategies inside the same EA

- Around 30 symbols

- Different timeframes per symbol

- Different R / risk values per symbol and per strategy

- Multi-symbol, multi-strategy, simultaneous positions

- Magic numbers management per symbol / strategy

- SAME EA for demo, live and prop accounts (only inputs/presets change)





Main requirement:

The EA must replicate the TradingView signals as close as possible (logic and bar timing).

Exact price execution differences due to spread/slippage are acceptable, but signal logic must match.





Required features:

- Bar-close logic (new bar detection, no tick-based entries)

- Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe support

- Configurable R / SL / TP per symbol and per strategy

- Risk management and drawdown controls as inputs

- Clean and modular code (future upgrades required)

- Full source code delivery





Comparison & validation:

- The EA must generate detailed logs and CSV files

- CSV must allow trade-by-trade and signal-by-signal comparison with TradingView backtests

- Clear identification of strategy ID, symbol, timeframe, signal time, direction, SL/TP, R





Deliverables:

- EA source code (.mq4 / .mq5)

- Compiled EA

- Preset files (.set)

- CSV/log export for validation

- Basic documentation on inputs and structure





This project will be developed with milestones and acceptance tests.

Experience with TradingView to MT4/MT5 conversions is mandatory.





If you apply, please briefly explain:

1) Your experience with TradingView (Pine Script) to MT4/MT5 conversions

2) How you handle bar-close logic replication

3) Your experience with multi-symbol and multi-strategy EAs

4) How you usually validate results against TradingView



