Senior MT4/MT5 EA Developer – TradingView (Pine Script) Strategy Replication

MQL5 Esperti Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics Strategy modules

Specifiche

I am looking for a senior MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor developer to replicate an existing TradingView strategy written in Pine Script.

IMPORTANT:
This is NOT a simple EA.
The TradingView logic is ONE code but it contains THREE different strategies working together.

Project overview:
- Replication of TradingView strategy logic (bar-close logic, no repaint)
- 3 strategies inside the same EA
- Around 30 symbols
- Different timeframes per symbol
- Different R / risk values per symbol and per strategy
- Multi-symbol, multi-strategy, simultaneous positions
- Magic numbers management per symbol / strategy
- SAME EA for demo, live and prop accounts (only inputs/presets change)

Main requirement:
The EA must replicate the TradingView signals as close as possible (logic and bar timing).
Exact price execution differences due to spread/slippage are acceptable, but signal logic must match.

Required features:
- Bar-close logic (new bar detection, no tick-based entries)
- Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe support
- Configurable R / SL / TP per symbol and per strategy
- Risk management and drawdown controls as inputs
- Clean and modular code (future upgrades required)
- Full source code delivery

Comparison & validation:
- The EA must generate detailed logs and CSV files
- CSV must allow trade-by-trade and signal-by-signal comparison with TradingView backtests
- Clear identification of strategy ID, symbol, timeframe, signal time, direction, SL/TP, R

Deliverables:
- EA source code (.mq4 / .mq5)
- Compiled EA
- Preset files (.set)
- CSV/log export for validation
- Basic documentation on inputs and structure

This project will be developed with milestones and acceptance tests.
Experience with TradingView to MT4/MT5 conversions is mandatory.

If you apply, please briefly explain:
1) Your experience with TradingView (Pine Script) to MT4/MT5 conversions
2) How you handle bar-close logic replication
3) Your experience with multi-symbol and multi-strategy EAs
4) How you usually validate results against TradingView

Con risposta

1
Sviluppatore 1
Valutazioni
(8)
Progetti
12
8%
Arbitraggio
2
50% / 50%
In ritardo
1
8%
Gratuito
Informazioni sul progetto

Budget
500 - 1000 USD
IVA (22%): 110 - 220 USD
Totale: 610 - 1220 USD
Per lo sviluppatore
450 - 900 USD
Scadenze
da 20 a 30 giorno(i)

Cliente

Ordini effettuati1
Numero di arbitraggi0