Copiatore MT5 tra due conti con inversione delle operazioni - MT5 copier between two accounts with trade inversion -

Cerco un programma che sia in grado di copiare le operazioni effettuate su un conto in un altro conto seguendo le seguenti istruzioni:

ISTRUZIONI:

- Le operazioni copiate nel secondo conto devono essere di segno opposto. (Ex. Se nel primo conto apro un buy nel secondo conto deve aprire un sell) rispettando gli stessi lotti. 

- Le operazioni vanno eseguite immediatamente ( in tempo reale ).

- Possibilità di poter chiudere le operazioni contemporaneamente su entrambi i conti.


I am looking for a program that can copy trades from one account to another following these instructions:

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • The trades copied to the second account must be in the opposite direction.
    (Example: if a Buy is opened on the first account, a Sell must be opened on the second account), using the same lot size.

  • Trades must be executed immediately (in real time).

  • It must be possible to close trades simultaneously on both accounts.


Informazioni sul progetto

Budget
30 - 150 USD
IVA (22%): 6.6 - 33 USD
Totale: 37 - 183 USD
Per lo sviluppatore
27 - 135 USD
Scadenze
da 1 a 7 giorno(i)

