Copiatore MT5 tra due conti con inversione delle operazioni - MT5 copier between two accounts with trade inversion -
Specifiche
Cerco un programma che sia in grado di copiare le operazioni effettuate su un conto in un altro conto seguendo le seguenti istruzioni:
ISTRUZIONI:
- Le operazioni copiate nel secondo conto devono essere di segno opposto. (Ex. Se nel primo conto apro un buy nel secondo conto deve aprire un sell) rispettando gli stessi lotti.
- Le operazioni vanno eseguite immediatamente ( in tempo reale ).
- Possibilità di poter chiudere le operazioni contemporaneamente su entrambi i conti.
I am looking for a program that can copy trades from one account to another following these instructions:
INSTRUCTIONS:
-
The trades copied to the second account must be in the opposite direction.
(Example: if a Buy is opened on the first account, a Sell must be opened on the second account), using the same lot size.
-
Trades must be executed immediately (in real time).
-
It must be possible to close trades simultaneously on both accounts.