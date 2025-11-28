Librerie: Modulo dei segnali di trading basato sull'indicatore Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed
Salve!
Non sono riuscito a compilare l'indicatore o l'esperto.
La versione della piattaforma è Buid 910
Errori nell'indicatore:
'Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5' Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 1 1
non riesce ad aprire "C:\Users\THIAGO\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\FB9A56D617EDDDFE29EE54EBEFFE96C1\MQL5\include\SmoothAlgorithms.mqh" include il file Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 28 11
'CXMA' - dichiarazione senza tipo Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 31 1
'Smooth_Method' - dichiarazione senza tipo Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 65 7
'XMAO' - identificatore non dichiarato Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 83 14
'MA_Smethod' - identificatore non dichiarato Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 83 32
'XMAO' - identificatore non dichiarato Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 138 18
'MA_SmMethod' - identificatore non dichiarato Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 138 66
'XMAC' - identificatore non dichiarato Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 139 18
'XMAH' - identificatore non dichiarato Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 140 18
'XMAL' - identificatore non dichiarato Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 141 18
10 errore/i, 0 avviso/i 11 1
'ExpM_Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5' ExpM_Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 1 1
'Expert.mqh' Expert.mqh 1 1
'ExpertBase.mqh' ExpertBase.mqh 1 1
'SymbolInfo.mqh' SymbolInfo.mqh 1 1
'Object.mqh' Object.mqh 1 1
'StdLibErr.mqh' StdLibErr.mqh 1 1
'AccountInfo.mqh' AccountInfo.mqh 1 1
'PositionInfo.mqh' PositionInfo.mqh 1 1
'OrderInfo.mqh' OrderInfo.mqh 1 1
'DealInfo.mqh' DealInfo.mqh 1 1
'HistoryOrderInfo.mqh' HistoryOrderInfo.mqh 1 1
'Indicators.mqh' Indicators.mqh 1 1
'Trend.mqh' Trend.mqh 1 1
'Indicator.mqh' Indicator.mqh 1 1
'Series.mqh' Series.mqh 1 1
'ArrayObj.mqh' ArrayObj.mqh 1 1
'Array.mqh' Array.mqh 1 1
'ArrayDouble.mqh' ArrayDouble.mqh 1 1
'Oscilators.mqh' Oscilators.mqh 1 1
'Volumes.mqh' Volumes.mqh 1 1
'BillWilliams.mqh' BillWilliams.mqh 1 1
'Custom.mqh' Custom.mqh 1 1
'TimeSeries.mqh' TimeSeries.mqh 1 1
'ArrayInt.mqh' ArrayInt.mqh 1 1
'ArrayLong.mqh' ArrayLong.mqh 1 1
'ExpertTrade.mqh' ExpertTrade.mqh 1 1
'Trade.mqh' Trade.mqh 1 1
'ExpertSignal.mqh' ExpertSignal.mqh 1 1
'ExpertMoney.mqh' ExpertMoney.mqh 1 1
'ExpertTrailing.mqh' ExpertTrailing.mqh 1 1
Impossibile aprire "C:\Users\THIAGO\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\FB9A56D617EDDDFE29EE54EBEFFE96C1\MQL5\include\Expert\Signal\MySignals\Heiken_Ashi_SmSignal.mqh" include il file ExpM_Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 14 11
'TrailingNone.mqh' TrailingNone.mqh 1 1
'MoneyFixedLot.mqh' MoneyFixedLot.mqh 1 1
'CHeiken_Ashi_SmoothedSignal' - identificatore non dichiarato ExpM_Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 97 4
'filter0' - identificatore non dichiarato ExpM_Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 97 33
'CHeiken_Ashi_SmoothedSignal' - struct undefined ExpM_Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 97 45
'=' - operando previsto ExpM_Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 97 40
'filter0' - conversione di parametro non consentita ExpM_Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 105 21
6 errore/i, 0 avviso/i 7 1
Salve,
Ho scaricato la libreria da MetaEditor.
Ma quando utilizzo il generatore di EA da MQL5 Wizard, non vedo il segnale Heiken-Ashi nell'elenco dei segnali.
Devo fare un passo in più perché ciò avvenga?
Grazie!
Modulo dei segnali di trading basato sull'indicatore Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed:
Modulo segnali di trading per MQL5 Wizard. Il segnale per l'apertura di posizioni è un cambiamento nel colore della candela formata dall'indicatore Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.
Author: Nikolay Kositsin