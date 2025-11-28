Librerie: Modulo dei segnali di trading basato sull'indicatore Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed

Modulo dei segnali di trading basato sull'indicatore Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed:

Modulo segnali di trading per MQL5 Wizard. Il segnale per l'apertura di posizioni è un cambiamento nel colore della candela formata dall'indicatore Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.

Author: Nikolay Kositsin

 
come generare un robot di trading basato su questo modulo. non è visibile nella procedura guidata tra i moduli integrati pronti?
 


 
Nikolai, che senso ha postare screenshot così grandi? Sostituito.
 
Sì, ho solo pensato di presentare uno screenshot con il contesto del contenuto per essere più convincente!
 
Dopo il download il modulo appare nella cartella mySignals, e non è incluso nei 20 moduli incorporati. se non ti dispiace, per favore dimmi come fare, in modo che risulti come nella tua immagine!
 

Salve!

Non sono riuscito a compilare l'indicatore o l'esperto.

La versione della piattaforma è Buid 910

Errori nell'indicatore:

Errori nell'esperto:

La soluzione è qui.
 

Salve,

Ho scaricato la libreria da MetaEditor.
Ma quando utilizzo il generatore di EA da MQL5 Wizard, non vedo il segnale Heiken-Ashi nell'elenco dei segnali.

Devo fare un passo in più perché ciò avvenga?

Grazie!

