SingularSpectrumAnalysisReconstructSeries

A method function for calculating the reconstructed time series using the first component_count components.

Calculations for vector<double> type

bool vector::SingularSpectrumAnalysisReconstructSeries(

ulong window_length,

ulong component_count,

vector& reconstructed

);

Calculations for vector<complex> type

bool vector::SingularSpectrumAnalysisReconstructSeries(

ulong window_length,

ulong component_count,

vectorс& reconstructed

);

Parameters

window_length

[in] Window size for constructing the trajectory matrix, the number of components the input time series should be decomposed into.

component_count

[out] Number of components used for time series reconstruction.

reconstructed

[out] Vector containing the reconstructed output series.

Return Value

The function returns 'true' on success or 'false' if an error occurs.

Note

The window_length parameter value should be less than the size of the input time series. To construct a full-fledged trajectory matrix, the optimal size is considered to be approximately equal to half the size of the input time series.