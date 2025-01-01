FactorizationLQ

Computes the LQ factorization of a general m-by-n matrix: A = L * Q. LAPACK function GELQF.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::FactorizationLQ(

bool reduced,

matrix& L,

matrix& Q

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::FactorizationLQ(

bool reduced,

matrixf& L,

matrixf& Q

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::FactorizationLQ(

bool reduced,

matrixc& L,

matrixc& Q

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::FactorizationLQ(

bool reduced,

matrixcf& L,

matrixcf& Q

);

Parameters

reduced

[in] Calculation mode. If reduced is true then matrices L, Q calculated with reduced dimensions (M, K), (K, N). If reduced is false it means complete calculation of matrices L, Q with dimensions (M,N), (N,N).

L

[out] Lower triangular matrix L.

Q

[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Q.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

If reduced is true

If m <= n, matrix L is of m-by-m sizes, matrix Q is of m-by-n sizes.

If m > n, matrix L is of m-by-n sizes, matrix Q is of n-by-n sizes.

If reduced is false, matrix L is of m-by-n sizes, matrix Q is of n-by-n sizes.