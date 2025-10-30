SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / NoRiskGrow100
Ronny Biedermann

NoRiskGrow100

Ronny Biedermann
0 avis
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 16
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 EUR
Pire transaction:
0.00 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 EUR
Perte brute:
0.00 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 EUR (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 EUR
Perte moyenne:
0.00 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Pas de données

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 EUR
Pire transaction: -0 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 16" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📄 NoRiskGrow100 – Precision through Controlled Risk

NoRiskGrow100 is a semi-automated intraday trading strategy designed for consistent, risk-controlled growth on small and micro accounts.
The system combines algorithmic signal generation with manual confirmation to ensure precise market entries and strict capital protection.

🔹 Trading Philosophy

“Preserve capital first – grow capital second.”

Each position operates with a clearly defined fixed stop loss of €1 and a take profit of €2, maintaining a 2 : 1 reward-to-risk ratio.
A maximum of 10 trades per day is allowed, and trading stops automatically after 6 losing trades ( – €6 / – 6 %).
The daily profit target is + 2 % (≈ €2 based on €100 equity).

🔹 Technical Parameters

  • Style: Intraday (holding time 1 minute – several hours)

  • Instruments: Indices, Forex, Metals, Oil and Cryptocurrencies

  • Timeframes: M1 – M15

  • System Type: Semi-automated – algorithmic entries, manual confirmation

  • Risk Control: Fixed SL (– €1), TP (+ €2), max 6 losses per day

  • Target Return: ≈ 2 % per day

  • Recommended Starting Balance: €100 (micro account compatible)

  • Maximum Drawdown: 10 % of High-Water Mark (HWM)

🔹 Example Profitability Model

The following table illustrates potential outcomes under different trading conditions.
Assumptions: €100 initial balance, €1 risk per trade, €2 target per trade, up to 10 trades per day.

Scenario Description Daily Result Monthly (22 Days) Max Drawdown (HWM)
Pessimistic 6 losses (– €6) + 4 wins (+ €8) → + €2 net + 2 % / day + €44 (+ 44 %) 6 %
Balanced 5 losses (– €5) + 5 wins (+ €10) → + €5 net + 5 % / day + €110 (+ 110 %) 6 %
Optimistic 4 losses (– €4) + 6 wins (+ €12) → + €8 net + 8 % / day + €176 (+ 176 %) 6 %

Linear projection without compounding. Fixed position size and strict risk limits applied.

🔹 Interpretation

Even under conservative conditions, NoRiskGrow100 remains profitable thanks to its positive 2 : 1 risk-to-reward structure and the daily stop limit at 6 %.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging.
The system focuses on steady growth and maximum risk transparency, not on chasing high volatility or random luck.

🔹 Risk Disclaimer

While NoRiskGrow100 emphasizes risk limitation, trading financial markets always involves potential loss.
This strategy minimizes exposure through fixed rules and discipline, but cannot eliminate risk entirely.
Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


Aucun avis
2025.10.30 21:02 2025.10.30 21:02:12  

📰 Announcement: Launch of “NoRiskGrow100” on November 15 The semi-automated intraday strategy NoRiskGrow100 is scheduled to go live on November 15. Until then, all technical and operational preparations will be finalized to ensure that the trading rules are fully implemented and the strategy executes as described. The system operates with a 2 : 1 risk-to-reward ratio (Stop Loss = €1, Take Profit = €2) and automatically halts trading after 6 consecutive losing trades (–6 %). The daily profit target is +2 % of the account balance. This preparation phase is dedicated to verifying stability, execution accuracy, and rule compliance, so that NoRiskGrow100 can begin trading smoothly and in full alignment with its defined parameters on November 15. 📰 Ankündigung: Start der Strategie „NoRiskGrow100“ am 15. November Die halbautomatisierte Intraday-Strategie NoRiskGrow100 startet offiziell am 15. November. Bis dahin werden alle technischen und organisatorischen Vorbereitungen abgeschlossen, um sicherzustellen, dass die Tradingregeln vollständig umgesetzt und die Handelsabläufe wie beschrieben funktionieren. Das System handelt mit einem Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis von 2 : 1 (Stop-Loss = 1 €, Take-Profit = 2 €) und beendet den Handel automatisch nach 6 Verlusttrades in Folge (–6 %). Das tägliche Ziel liegt bei +2 % Gewinn auf das eingesetzte Kapital. Der Vorbereitungszeitraum dient ausschließlich dazu, die Stabilität, Ausführung und Regelkonformität der Strategie sicherzustellen, damit NoRiskGrow100 ab dem 15. November planmäßig und kontrolliert starten kann.

2025.10.30 20:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 20:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 20:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.30 20:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 20:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
