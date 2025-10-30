- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 16" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
📄 NoRiskGrow100 – Precision through Controlled Risk
NoRiskGrow100 is a semi-automated intraday trading strategy designed for consistent, risk-controlled growth on small and micro accounts.
The system combines algorithmic signal generation with manual confirmation to ensure precise market entries and strict capital protection.
🔹 Trading Philosophy
“Preserve capital first – grow capital second.”
Each position operates with a clearly defined fixed stop loss of €1 and a take profit of €2, maintaining a 2 : 1 reward-to-risk ratio.
A maximum of 10 trades per day is allowed, and trading stops automatically after 6 losing trades ( – €6 / – 6 %).
The daily profit target is + 2 % (≈ €2 based on €100 equity).
🔹 Technical Parameters
-
Style: Intraday (holding time 1 minute – several hours)
-
Instruments: Indices, Forex, Metals, Oil and Cryptocurrencies
-
Timeframes: M1 – M15
-
System Type: Semi-automated – algorithmic entries, manual confirmation
-
Risk Control: Fixed SL (– €1), TP (+ €2), max 6 losses per day
-
Target Return: ≈ 2 % per day
-
Recommended Starting Balance: €100 (micro account compatible)
-
Maximum Drawdown: 10 % of High-Water Mark (HWM)
🔹 Example Profitability Model
The following table illustrates potential outcomes under different trading conditions.
Assumptions: €100 initial balance, €1 risk per trade, €2 target per trade, up to 10 trades per day.
|Scenario
|Description
|Daily Result
|Monthly (22 Days)
|Max Drawdown (HWM)
|Pessimistic
|6 losses (– €6) + 4 wins (+ €8) → + €2 net
|+ 2 % / day
|+ €44 (+ 44 %)
|6 %
|Balanced
|5 losses (– €5) + 5 wins (+ €10) → + €5 net
|+ 5 % / day
|+ €110 (+ 110 %)
|6 %
|Optimistic
|4 losses (– €4) + 6 wins (+ €12) → + €8 net
|+ 8 % / day
|+ €176 (+ 176 %)
|6 %
Linear projection without compounding. Fixed position size and strict risk limits applied.
🔹 Interpretation
Even under conservative conditions, NoRiskGrow100 remains profitable thanks to its positive 2 : 1 risk-to-reward structure and the daily stop limit at 6 %.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging.
The system focuses on steady growth and maximum risk transparency, not on chasing high volatility or random luck.
🔹 Risk Disclaimer
While NoRiskGrow100 emphasizes risk limitation, trading financial markets always involves potential loss.
This strategy minimizes exposure through fixed rules and discipline, but cannot eliminate risk entirely.
Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
📰 Announcement: Launch of “NoRiskGrow100” on November 15 The semi-automated intraday strategy NoRiskGrow100 is scheduled to go live on November 15. Until then, all technical and operational preparations will be finalized to ensure that the trading rules are fully implemented and the strategy executes as described. The system operates with a 2 : 1 risk-to-reward ratio (Stop Loss = €1, Take Profit = €2) and automatically halts trading after 6 consecutive losing trades (–6 %). The daily profit target is +2 % of the account balance. This preparation phase is dedicated to verifying stability, execution accuracy, and rule compliance, so that NoRiskGrow100 can begin trading smoothly and in full alignment with its defined parameters on November 15. 📰 Ankündigung: Start der Strategie „NoRiskGrow100“ am 15. November Die halbautomatisierte Intraday-Strategie NoRiskGrow100 startet offiziell am 15. November. Bis dahin werden alle technischen und organisatorischen Vorbereitungen abgeschlossen, um sicherzustellen, dass die Tradingregeln vollständig umgesetzt und die Handelsabläufe wie beschrieben funktionieren. Das System handelt mit einem Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis von 2 : 1 (Stop-Loss = 1 €, Take-Profit = 2 €) und beendet den Handel automatisch nach 6 Verlusttrades in Folge (–6 %). Das tägliche Ziel liegt bei +2 % Gewinn auf das eingesetzte Kapital. Der Vorbereitungszeitraum dient ausschließlich dazu, die Stabilität, Ausführung und Regelkonformität der Strategie sicherzustellen, damit NoRiskGrow100 ab dem 15. November planmäßig und kontrolliert starten kann.